Marsha Mercer column: Lessons from Georgia’s hot mess

“Stay out of politics,” the Kentucky Republican warned on Tuesday, only to reverse himself on Wednesday.

But if Georgia GOP lawmakers thought their hot mess of a law would befuddle and silence enough urban voters to make a difference in close elections, they weren’t taking into account Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bottoms showed strategic leadership Tuesday with an administrative order directing the city’s equity office to develop a plan to mitigate the new law’s effects.

“This administrative order is designed to do what those in the majority in the state legislature did not — expand our right to vote,” she said.

A mayor can’t undo what the legislature and governor have done, but she can take actions they should have: Help voters prepare for future elections.

Her order includes measures to train city staff on voter registration and on early, absentee and in-person voting so they can communicate the changes to residents. It also directs the city to educate residents on how to obtain the forms of ID now required for absentee voting, and to include QR codes and links regarding voter registration and absentee voting in water bills and other mailings.