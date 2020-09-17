Marsha Mercer column: Liking Ike at his memorial

The National Mall nearly is full, and this location does offer a view of the Capitol, where President Eisenhower respected and worked with Republicans and Democrats. It’s near buildings that house federal departments with links to his presidency. In time, when the trees grow, the location might feel less odd.

Creating a memorial to the man who led the troops that saved the world from Nazism and twice was elected president might seem straightforward, but the process was mired in controversies that lasted far longer than World War II.

Congress authorized the Eisenhower memorial in 1999 and chose Gehry’s design a decade later. But the Eisenhower family was dead set against having a statue of Eisenhower as a boy as the centerpiece, as well as three huge, metal scrims.

After congressional hearings and years of negotiations, the family came around when Gehry moved the boyhood statue to the side, dropped two of the scrims and changed what’s shown on the remaining one.

Instead of Kansas, it’s Gehry’s own sketch of the Pointe du Hoc cliffs at Normandy, France, in peacetime. Army Rangers scaled the cliffs under German fire on D-Day — the air, land and sea invasion that changed the course of World War II and history.