Marsha Mercer column: Masks, vaccines turn classrooms into battlegrounds

This Labor Day weekend, my candidate for Worker of the Year is a professor who quit.

Irwin Bernstein, a psychology professor at the University of Georgia, walked off the job Aug. 24 because one of his students refused to wear a mask properly in class.

“That’s it. I’m retired,” Bernstein reportedly said — and left.

Bravo, professor, for drawing your personal red line and for your long run in the classroom. Bernstein began teaching in 1968. He is 88. That’s not a typo.

Bernstein retired in 2011 but returned to teach part time. This school year, he was teaching two classes.

But he has Type 2 diabetes. His age and other health problems put him at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

It’s not too much for him and other teachers in the nation’s classrooms to expect their employers to follow the guidance of public health authorities and require masks and vaccinations.

The University System of Georgia offers vaccinations and encourages masks inside campus facilities — but does not require them. So, Bernstein adopted his own “no mask, no class” policy.