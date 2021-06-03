Marsha Mercer column: 'Month of action' lures with carrots, not sticks

The multicarrot approach is needed because nothing turns Americans off faster than sticks — such as mandates. And it’s hard to counter the rampant misinformation on social media.

Some people fear side effects, but they typically are mild and far less scary than the unpredictable effects of COVID-19. For others, not getting vaccinated is a misguided political statement, although the former Republican president and his wife quietly got vaccinated at the White House.

“Getting the vaccine is not a partisan act,” Biden emphasized. The science was done during Democratic and Republican administrations, and the first vaccines were authorized under a Republican president and developed and deployed by a Democratic one.

“I don’t want to see the country that is already too divided become divided in a new way — between places where people live free from fear of COVID and places where, when the fall arrives, death and severe illnesses return. The vaccine is free, it’s safe and it’s effective,” Biden said.

Reason and patriotism have gotten us only so far; now it’s time for blatant self-interest, largely paid for with federal funds.

Several states, including Ohio, New Mexico and West Virginia, have launched lotteries open only to residents who have gotten vaccinated.