Marsha Mercer column: On a holiday for the red, white and blue, we still are red vs. blue

While the number of coronavirus cases has greatly declined in the United States, more than 600,000 Americans have died of the disease. More than 11,000 COVID-19 cases are reported every day and just under 300 people die of the disease caused by the virus on average per day.

Those who criticize Biden for missing his vaccination target might have forgotten how untethered from science some in the previous administration were. One year ago, the then-president insisted 99% of COVID-19 cases were “totally harmless” even though more than 129,000 Americans had perished from the virus and several states were suffering record levels of infections.

That president used his July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore to fire up his base with a campaign-style attack on the “radical left.”

The Biden administration will continue its no-drama efforts to use science to allay fears and motivate Americans to get vaccinated. People in the Deep South and young people age 18 to 26 have been slower to accept the need for shots than others.

This Independence Day weekend indeed is different than the last. Americans are together with their families and friends. But it’s aspirational, at best, to say America is back as a country.