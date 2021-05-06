Marsha Mercer column: Print book sales rise, but there’s a downside

“There is nothing that I enjoy more, or I think is more nourishing, than being able to just walk into a bookstore run by people who love books and love reading,” former President Barack Obama has said.

Obama long has championed indie bookstores. When his first book was published, Politics & Prose in Washington offered him a reading, and a couple dozen customers showed up.

His latest, “A Promised Land,” was the No. 1 political title this past year with more than 2.5 million copies sold. Several Republican candidates and elected officials also had bestsellers this past year.

As president, Obama often shopped locally with his daughters, leaving with a stack of books. This past December, he shared his 17 favorite titles of the year. This past month, around Independent Bookstore Day, he virtually visited six bookstores around the country.

“Each night, I’d have a stack of briefing papers and speeches to review and notes about economic issues or foreign policy issues. It would take me two or three hours every night to plow through that stuff,” he said in a video conversation with the owner of Square Books in Oxford, Miss.