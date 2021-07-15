Marsha Mercer column: Should nonworking parents benefit? New child tax credit revives welfare debate

It’s Christmas in July. The federal government this week began sending millions of families monthly cash payments through the new, expanded child tax credit.

Through the end of the year, all but the wealthiest families with children will receive $250 a month per child ages 6 to 17 and $300 a month for each child younger than age 6.

Most parents will receive the payments as direct deposits and will take the remainder as a credit when they file their 2021 taxes next year.

“The child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan provides the largest child tax credit ever and historic relief to the most working families ever — and most families will automatically receive monthly payments without having to take any action,” the White House says online.

Families will, that is, if all goes as planned. With 90% of the nation’s 74 million children eligible, this is a massive undertaking.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., hailed the expanded tax credit as “the most transformative policy to come out of Washington since FDR that will effectively cut in half child poverty in this country.”