Marsha Mercer column: Signed, (un)sealed, delivered — seven months late

In 2021, perps see opportunity in greeting cards and business envelopes for cash, checks, money orders or gift cards. None of that was in the card to me, which contained only kind words.

The inspection service’s letter included a case number, and I searched online to no avail. But I did find many news stories about people around the country being charged with mail theft. One report caught my eye.

A man, 22, and woman, 35, were indicted Oct. 15 in Lubbock and charged with conspiracy to possess stolen mail and possessing stolen mail.

The two, who worked for a contractor that loads Postal Service mail on and off planes at the airport, allegedly looked through the mail while on the job Feb. 25-26 and stole eight checks totaling more than $2.3 million. Two were corporate checks — one for $2 million and another for about $242,000, news reports said.

I don’t know if the duo also happened upon the card addressed to me in Virginia on Feb. 26.

Most postal workers are dedicated and honest, although there are bad apples. One postal worker in Lubbock charged with mail theft admitted he stole mail every day he was on the job for four months last year.