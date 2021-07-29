Marsha Mercer column: Steal: Unvaccinated rob America of 'summer of joy’

Chief Grinch might be U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who tweeted about the new CDC guidance: “Hell no. This is politics, not science.” That’s absurd.

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader, claimed the masking guidance was “conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in perpetual pandemic state.”

“He’s such a moron,” reporters heard House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., say as she was getting into a car.

So, now, conscientious Americans are helping protect the reckless. Fully vaccinated people need to mask up again indoors in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates, per the CDC. These include many counties in Virginia.

While 80% of those infected with the delta variant are unvaccinated, vaccinated people rarely become infected as well, and their viral load is similar to the unvaccinated, meaning both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated can spread the variant.

“The delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us and be an opportunist,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday in a briefing. “This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations.”