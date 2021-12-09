Marsha Mercer column: Taking a political jab at a wise medical one

During a recent medical test, I noticed that my face mask had slipped down.

“Sorry!” I said to the technician, who also was masked. “I’m vaccinated and boosted, and you are too, right?” Slight pause.

“I’m healthy,” he said, using a favorite dodge of the unvaccinated.

Why would anyone whose job requires close contact with people who could be sick or immune-compromised take such a risk for himself, his patients and his co-workers?

He said he had decades of experience, including at a hospital where tuberculosis patients coughed in his face, and was healthy. He doesn’t buy the need for vaccinations against COVID-19, thinks they could be harmful and believes the number of reported COVID deaths is inflated.

Scientists, however, agree that vaccinations help reduce the spread of COVID and its severity — and are less risky than the disease.

Most health care workers voluntarily take the common-sense precaution of vaccinations. Still, about 30% of workers in hospitals were unvaccinated as of September, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.