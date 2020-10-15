Marsha Mercer column: Trump ignores elephant in the room

The president insists he himself now is immune — “I feel so powerful,” he said Monday at a rally in Florida — after spending three nights in the hospital at Walter Reed National Military Center and receiving a drug that’s unavailable to most Americans.

At least 1,011 new COVID-19 deaths and about 60,000 new cases were reported in the United States on Oct. 14, according to a New York Times database. New cases had dropped to between 30,000 and 35,000 a day in early September but averaged more than 53,124 cases a day over the past week, an increase of 23% from the average two weeks earlier, The Times said.

In 2016, Trump bragged he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York and shoot someone and not lose voters. Now, as he plays fast and loose with a deadly virus, polls show he’s losing support among seniors who are the most vulnerable to severe illness.

We’re in the campaign’s final stretch. If Trump should defy the polls and win re-election, he likely will orchestrate more mass events as COVID-19 worsens.

“This winter — this November, December, January, February — could be the worst time in our epidemic,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said Tuesday on CNN. “Get ready to hunker down.”