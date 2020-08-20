Marsha Mercer column: Veep quiz: What’s your Pence-Q?

On Monday, the Republican National Convention opens four nights devoted to championing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. This election, with the oldest presidential candidates in history — Trump is 74, Democrat Joe Biden, 77 — makes running mates more important than ever.
Pence has been No. 2 for nearly four years and in government for decades, but how much do you know about the man a heartbeat away from the top job in the land? Take our political trivia quiz below. And, if you missed this past week’s Democratic Veep quiz, test your Kamala-Q at: richmond.com/opinion
1) Michael Richard Pence is the grandson of Catholic immigrants who came through Ellis Island in 1923 from which country?
A) Germany
B) England
C) France
D) Ireland
2) Pence once voted for ...
A) John F. Kennedy
B) Jimmy Carter
C) Bill Clinton
D) None of the above
3) Which club did Pence write he was a member of?
A) Failed Politician’s Club
B) Campaign Losers Club
C) Never-Give-Up Club
D) None of the above
4) Pence and his wife, Karen, have been married since 1985 and have three grown children. Which of these has Mrs. Pence NOT done?
A) Promoted art therapy as a mental health profession
B) Taught elementary school
C) Painted with watercolors
D) Sold real estate
5) Pence described himself as ...
A) “A husband, father and small businessman — in that order”
B) “A Hoosier, an American and a fan of moose tracks ice cream — in that order”
C) “A Christian, a conservative and a Republican — in that order”
D) “A child of God, of the heartland and, politically, of Ronald Reagan”
6) Who is or was Greg Pence?
A) Mike Pence’s son, a Marine
B) Mike Pence’s late father, who owned gas stations in Indiana
C) The online name Mike Pence used in the past
D) Mike Pence’s older brother and a U.S. House member from Indiana
7) How many times did Mike Pence run for Congress and lose?
A) One
B) Two
C) Three
D) None. He won the first time he ran.
8) In 2006, House Republicans chose John Boehner over Mike Pence to be minority leader. Of the 196 votes cast, how many did Pence get?
A) 17
B) 27
C) 37
D) 57
9) In October 2008, Esquire magazine included Pence in one of these groups. Which one?
A) Members of Congress most likely to run for president
B) 10 worst members of Congress
C) 10 best members of Congress
D) 10 most forgettable members of Congress
10) Who did Mike Pence initially back in the 2016 Republican primaries?
A) Marco Rubio
B) Ted Cruz
C) Donald Trump
D) Mike Huckabee
BONUS: How old is Pence?
A) 58
B) 61
C) 64
D) 66
ANSWERS:
1) D
2) B
3) A. In his essay, “Confessions of a Negative Campaigner.”
4) D
5) C. At a Values Voter Summit in 2010.
6) D
7) B
8) B
9) C. Calling Pence “one of the most principled members, from either party.”
10) B
BONUS: B
Marsha Mercer writes from Washington. Contact her at: marsha.mercer@yahoo.com
