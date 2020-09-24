Marsha Mercer column: Voting in a supremely important election

As if choosing the next president weren’t motivation enough, voters also will decide control of the U.S. Senate, where a simple majority confirms who will sit on the Supreme Court and other federal courts for life.

Ginsburg served on the court for 27 years. Trump’s first two picks to the Supreme Court — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — are in their 50s.

It now appears McConnell has the necessary Republican votes to push a nominee through before the election, despite refusing to allow even a hearing for President Barack Obama’s last nominee in 2016.

Since Trump came to office in 2017, Republicans have made filling judicial seats a priority. Besides the Supreme Court justices, Trump has named 210 other federal judges to lifetime appointments, according to the Federal Judicial Center, the research arm of the federal judiciary. That’s more than 1 in 4 federal judges.

The Senate currently has 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats — including two independents who caucus with Democrats. To win control, Democrats need to pick up three or four seats, depending on who wins the White House. The vice president breaks a tie.