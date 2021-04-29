Marsha Mercer column: Yes, we do count in census, elections

In Arizona, Biden won by just under 10,500 votes out of nearly 3.4 million votes cast. Another audit — or recount of votes by hand — began April 23 in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, and is expected to last until May 14.

No widespread election fraud has been found in Arizona or anywhere else, and the audit will not change the outcome of the election there, state officials say. Claims on the internet that the audit has found 250,000 fraudulent votes are false, according to USA Today fact-checkers.

In Georgia, Biden won with about 11,780 more votes than Trump out of 5 million votes cast. Several recounts there confirmed Biden’s win.

We’ll never know for sure how many New Yorkers, or Californians for that matter, failed to fill out their census forms. California is losing a congressional seat for the first time. Also losing one seat each are Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The big census winner is Texas, which is gaining two House seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gain one seat.

Virginia, where growth slowed over the past decade, held onto its 11 congressional seats.