Martin Wegbreit column: As evictions mount, Richmond must ramp up its response

When the private sector cannot fulfill a basic human need and make a reasonable profit, the government fills that need. Most government programs assist a large majority of people needing help. Examples include food and nutrition, education and health care.

For almost two years, Virginia’s Rent Relief Program (RRP) made housing another example. But that’s no longer the case.

Through March 31, the RRP processed 41,330 payments for nearly 105,000 households, totaling more than $713 million. Based on 2016 statistics — the most recent year that Princeton University’s Eviction Lab reported statewide figures — this is more than two-thirds of the Virginia households against whom an eviction lawsuit is filed annually.

RRP applications closed after May 15. The last rent payments to landlords are expected to be made in July or August.

Although the RRP paid around $1 billion to Virginia landlords, it was not a housing program. It was an emergency public health measure designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 through promoting housing stability and paying past due rent to landlords in full.

The RRP succeeded. In the first half of 2021, Virginia distributed a higher percentage of rent relief funds than any other state. The RRP was second only to Texas in total dollars dispersed. It was a win-win-win for landlords, tenants and public health.

The RRP also illustrated the inadequacy of Virginia’s prepandemic housing programs. In December 2021, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission reported a statewide shortage of at least 200,000 affordable rental units. This shortage causes households to become housing cost-burdened, which is defined as paying more than 30% of their income on shelter.

Approximately 29% of Virginia households are housing cost-burdened. An additional 14% are extremely housing cost-burdened, paying more than 50% of their income for shelter.

In Richmond, rent burden is even worse: 30% of households are housing cost-burdened, and another 21% are extremely housing cost-burdened.

These households have no place to go. During the pandemic, U.S. rental vacancy rates dropped to 5.8% — a 35-year low. Among large metropolitan areas, Richmond has the second lowest rental vacancy at 1.1%.

The result was inevitable. The eviction tsunami has arrived.

From June 15 through July 11, in the Richmond, Petersburg and Charlottesville regions — a total of five independent cities and 15 counties — 2,453 eviction lawsuits were filed. Projected statewide, this will mean more than 121,000 annual eviction filings.

To combat this return to normal, Richmond must do better. In 2010, the city needed a minimum of $10 million per year to begin solving its affordable housing shortage of 25,000 units.

Over the past seven fiscal years, the city provided a total of $12.7 million in local funds. This average of $1.8 million a year was far too little.

Today’s prices are one and one-third times higher than 12 years ago. Ten million dollars in 2010 is the same as $13.3 million today.

In FY22, Richmond came up short on its Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The city’s $2.9 million, added to $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds, was only $12.9 million — almost $500,000 short.

The budget for FY23 came up even shorter and went backward. It provided the final $10 million in federal ARP money, but zeroed out city funds for affordable housing.

The city did approve $733,000 for the Eviction Diversion Program for FY23, roughly a 50% increase from FY22. This could help between 350 and 450 Richmond households avoid eviction, about 3% of expected total filings.

Given the end of the RRP and pandemic-era state eviction protections, the city’s lack of support for affordable housing and eviction prevention is alarming.

For decades, Richmond has provided some of the smallest financial allocations toward one of the biggest problems confronting the city — housing stability. Plans to tackle this problem are written, revised, shelved and forgotten.

At its formation in the fall of 2019, city officials directly and specifically told Richmond’s Eviction Task Force: “You come up with the solutions. We’ll find the money.”

We have the solutions. Now show us the money.