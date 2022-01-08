Martin Wegbreit column: Change is needed at the Virginia Employment Commission

The final exasperation is having no effective way to resolve any of these problems. More often than not, calls to the VEC go unanswered. Voicemail messages get no return call. Emails get no response. And problem cases linger unresolved interminably. Even my efforts reaching out to top VEC officials yield no result the greater part of the time.

A client of mine recently said it better than anyone could: “Just wanted your advice. Nothing has changed. On the rare days that the VUIS website is working and I can log in, it tells me Questionable ID and no way for me to assist in resolution. No suggestion whatsoever. So, is it just be patient, the deputy will get to it whenever? I don’t get an explanation as to why my identity was questioned in the first place, nor a solution after submitting (nine) forms of ID and patiently waiting (seven) months. Today, I find there is no contact number to file a formal complaint.”

So, what can be done?