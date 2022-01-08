Martin Wegbreit column: Change is needed at the Virginia Employment Commission

Americans help each other during a crisis. Whether a fire, flood or tornado, government is there to help everyone needing help. So why is unemployment compensation an exception?
On Nov. 8, 2021, the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released what has been termed a “scathing report” on the failure of the Virginia Employment Commission to pay timely unemployment compensation. Decades of poor management led to this inevitable result.
JLARC documented the VEC’s widespread deficiencies. JLARC reported that despite almost 566,000 claims from mid-March to late April of 2020 — four years’ worth in just six weeks — the VEC made no serious effort to increase staff for more than a year.
During the pandemic, the VEC has been answering 4% to 12% of calls. As in the past, the VEC has been relying heavily on paper processes which are slow and time-consuming. Notices to claimants remain largely unchanged, with outdated references such as contacting local VEC offices that remain closed.
Almost 440,000 claims still require adjudication, with 80,000 waiting an average of nine months for a First Level Appeal. Almost 143,000 cases have an unresolved “fraud issue on the claim.” In many cases, this means a scammer is using the identity of a legitimate claimant to request benefits.
A new computer system has been eight years late. When finally launched in mid-November of last year with the Virginia Unemployment Insurance System claimant self-service portal, it has been down more often than operational.
Over the past 21 months of legal aid work, I have witnessed the frustration and desperation of more than 400 unemployed workers unsuccessfully trying to get help from this broken system. Their stories are heartbreaking. Some examples include:
- Benefits stopping after a few weeks without explanation;
- Being blocked from filing required weekly claims;
- Receiving notices to submit documents by a deadline that already passed;
- Being denied due to a supposed lack of connection to the workforce even after multiple faxes of requested documents showing the connection;
- Getting no resolution to a “fraud issue on the claim” even after faxing identity verification multiple times;
- Not receiving notice that a second application was required after the first year of unemployment;
- Receiving intimidating notices of overpayment, demanding repayment of thousands of dollars of benefits applied for and received in good faith;
- Receiving no response to a request for waiver of an overpayment even after 4-5 months; and
- Appealing to First Level Appeals and receiving no response even after 6-8 months.
The final exasperation is having no effective way to resolve any of these problems. More often than not, calls to the VEC go unanswered. Voicemail messages get no return call. Emails get no response. And problem cases linger unresolved interminably. Even my efforts reaching out to top VEC officials yield no result the greater part of the time.
A client of mine recently said it better than anyone could: “Just wanted your advice. Nothing has changed. On the rare days that the VUIS website is working and I can log in, it tells me Questionable ID and no way for me to assist in resolution. No suggestion whatsoever. So, is it just be patient, the deputy will get to it whenever? I don’t get an explanation as to why my identity was questioned in the first place, nor a solution after submitting (nine) forms of ID and patiently waiting (seven) months. Today, I find there is no contact number to file a formal complaint.”
So, what can be done?
Until Virginia receives its fair share of federal funds to administer the program, the General Assembly must provide state funding — something that never has been done. Weekly benefit amounts, which have not been increased since July 2008, need to be updated and indexed so unemployed workers can maintain themselves while they look for new jobs. The authority to waive overpayments when the claimant is without fault and repayment would cut into money for essentials such as food and housing, ought to be made permanent and not expire on June 30.
The JLARC report offers 50 proposals . These include setting performance goals for call centers; developing a detailed plan to resolve all issues on claims bypassed in 2020 and 2021; and revising documents and online resources to more clearly explain eligibility rules, and how to navigate the claims and appeals process.
Helping unemployed workers during their time of need is not a partisan issue. It does not pit labor against business. Unemployment compensation helps the unemployed get back to work sooner while they do their required two work searches a week. It keeps our economy going with an infusion of cash that allows businesses to stay afloat and have jobs available. All of society benefits. But not with the current VEC. Change is needed. The way forward is clear.
Martin Wegbreit is director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society and a member of the Virginia State Bar’s standing committee on access to legal services. Contact him at: marty@cvlas.org