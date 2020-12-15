Martin Wegbreit column: Virginia offers new eviction protection for tenants behind on rent

Keeping tenants housed during a global pandemic will slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect both public health and the economy. However, for many tenants, months of rent will come due at the end of this month.

At the same time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium ends, and many tenants might see their unemployment benefits expire.

Fortunately, Virginia has a solution. Not only does Virginia have at least $84 million in unspent rent relief money, but also new laws to help both landlords and tenants access these funds. These new laws reverse decades of failed policies under which eviction lawsuits came first, and collections came second, with eviction lawsuits frequently used as collection tools.

Now collection efforts must come first, with eviction lawsuits as a final resort. This is how it works.

From Nov. 18 to the end of 2020, all landlords seeking eviction due to unpaid rent first must give tenants 14-day nonpayment of rent notices. These must include information about Virginia’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP or “rent relief”). These landlords may not evict due to unpaid rent unless a tenant refuses to apply for or cooperate with rent relief.