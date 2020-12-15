Martin Wegbreit column: Virginia offers new eviction protection for tenants behind on rent

Keeping tenants housed during a global pandemic will slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect both public health and the economy. However, for many tenants, months of rent will come due at the end of this month.
At the same time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium ends, and many tenants might see their unemployment benefits expire.
Fortunately, Virginia has a solution. Not only does Virginia have at least $84 million in unspent rent relief money, but also new laws to help both landlords and tenants access these funds. These new laws reverse decades of failed policies under which eviction lawsuits came first, and collections came second, with eviction lawsuits frequently used as collection tools.
Now collection efforts must come first, with eviction lawsuits as a final resort. This is how it works.
From Nov. 18 to the end of 2020, all landlords seeking eviction due to unpaid rent first must give tenants 14-day nonpayment of rent notices. These must include information about Virginia’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP or “rent relief”). These landlords may not evict due to unpaid rent unless a tenant refuses to apply for or cooperate with rent relief.
Larger landlords owning five or more rental units have an extra rule to follow. They must offer their tenants a payment plan to bring the account to zero balance within six months, or the remaining term of the lease, whichever is less. The payment plan may not include late fees — only rent. To get a payment plan, a tenant must have had reduced income or increased expenses due to COVID-19.
These landlords may not evict unless the tenant refuses to enter a payment plan or enters one and fails to make a payment within 14 days of the due date. Even then, a landlord must send another 14-day notice about the missed payment before filing an eviction lawsuit.
Most importantly, a tenant may do both: apply for rent relief and enter a payment plan.
Starting Jan. 1, all landlords seeking eviction due to unpaid rent will have an additional requirement. During the 14-day nonpayment notice period, these landlords must apply for rent relief on behalf of the tenant, unless the tenant already has applied. These landlords may not evict unless rent relief is denied for one of these reasons:
- The tenant refuses to cooperate with or apply for rent relief.
- The tenant is denied rent relief.
- Rent relief has run out of money.
- Rent relief is not approved within 45 days after submission of the application.
To get rent relief, tenants must have a valid lease in their name and reduced income due to COVID-19. Household income must be at or below 80% of area median income. Rent must be at or below 150% of fair market (voucher) rent. Rent relief can pay 100% of current rent and 100% of past due rent from April 1 to the present. Over the past five months, $33 million in rent relief has gone to more than 11,000 households.
Starting Dec. 15, rent relief will be streamlined. All tenant applications will be handled by the RMRP Support Center with 80 bilingual phone lines through a centralized statewide number of (703) 962-1884. Tenants also may apply online at: https://applications.deval.us/login/applications
All landlord applications will be handled by Virginia Housing (formerly Virginia Housing Development Authority or VHDA) at: https://www.vhda.com/BusinessPartners/PropertyOwnersManagers/Pages/RMRP.aspx
Nationwide, nearly 1 in 5 tenants are behind on their rent. Experts estimate these households owe between $34 billion and $70 billion in back rent. An estimated 30 million to 40 million tenants could lose their homes. This wave of evictions could cost the federal government up to $129 billion in shelter, service and other costs.
Virginia saw this approaching calamity and took action. But the calamity will be avoided only if landlords and tenants educate themselves about these actions and act in good faith. Whether you are a landlord or a tenant, learning about and following these new laws are the key to the mutual goal of housing stability in Richmond.
Martin Wegbreit is director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society in Richmond. He is also a member of the mayor’s Eviction Task Force and the city of Richmond’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund oversight board. Contact him at: marty@cvlas.org