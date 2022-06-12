Marty Jewell column: The PGA Tour desperately needs a refresh

Imagine you are a sports marketer asking avid golfers in their 40s — your target audience — if they like watching the sport on TV, and you received this response:

“I can’t remember the last time I watched golf. I can’t stand it ... it’s always on mute and I have some other game on another TV.”

Unfortunately for the PGA Tour and its broadcast partners, the avid golfer behind that comment was none other than Tiger Woods. His comments, from a Time magazine piece, seem to articulate how many sports fans feel about televised golf these days.

No matter how you slice it — in my case, a weak push-fade to the right — professional golf on TV is in big trouble. Recent ratings for three of the PGA Tour’s longest-running and most prestigious events drew their lowest viewership in a quarter-century. This indicates any ratings bump golf experienced when people were stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic now is a distant memory.

These poor viewership numbers make clear that without a needle-moving superstar like Woods to capture the imagination of casual sports fans, the PGA Tour now is paying the price for being unable or unwilling to modernize its tournament and broadcast formats. They are simply too long and, frankly, too boring to generate much interest among millennial sports fans.

In an era when viewers have access to more content on more screens than ever before, virtually all pro sports leagues — from the National Football League to Major League Baseball — are looking for ways to speed up their games, and make their broadcasts shorter, faster-paced and more engaging. The PGA Tour, however, decided to go in the opposite direction.

For example, this year’s Honda Classic — a tournament celebrating its 50th anniversary — featured a mind-numbing 11 hours of daily streaming coverage, to go along with NBC’s five-plus-hour daily broadcast window. If you somehow thought all that coverage would translate to a better product, more viewers and increased fan interest, think again.

Per Paulsen’s Sports Media Watch, NBC’s Sunday Honda Classic broadcast tied the second lowest final-round rating for the tournament in at least 25 years. Unfortunately for the tour and its broadcast partners, those poor ratings seem to be part of a trend, not an outlier. The final round of the nearly 100-year-old Los Angeles Open — now rebranded as the Genesis Invitational and hosted by none other than Woods — drew only 2.62 million viewers on CBS, the lowest rating for that tournament in 25 years.

The PGA Tour has taken great pains to amplify its TV deals with NBC and CBS. As Golf Digest oddly pointed out, without a hint of irony, “the long-awaited deal, running from 2022 through 2030, essentially maintains the status quo in the television arena.”

I’m curious how NBC and CBS feel about “maintaining the status quo” as they embark on their $700-million-per-year deal for a sports media property delivering 25-year lows in ratings straight out of the gate. Perhaps they should ask Fox Sports about such buyer’s remorse: After its blockbuster $1.1 billion agreement with the United States Golf Association in 2015, the network pulled out of the deal just four years into a 12-year contract.

To be clear, this is not an attack on golf. I love both playing and watching the sport, which has had no shortage of thrilling tournaments and iconic TV moments over the years. But the PGA Tour has done nothing to address the fact that four-day, 72-hole, stroke-play tournaments — featuring 150-odd players competing over 11-hour broadcast windows — simply doesn’t cut it in today’s fragmented media landscape.

So, what is the answer for golf going forward? Upstart circuits like Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Invitational Series, which kicks off this summer, have proposed format tweaks that fit more play into a shorter broadcast window. Norman’s events feature 48 players golfing only 54 holes, while using a shotgun start format. This means all players would start their rounds at the same time, eliminating the dusk-until-dawn marathon sessions of the PGA Tour.

The LIV Golf series also features a Ryder Cup-style team component. This idea also has been floated by the rumored Premier Golf League, which aims to capitalize on the excitement and rivalries fans have come to embrace in the biannual U.S. vs. Europe matches.

Whether these new format tweaks capture the attention of golf lovers and casual sports fans remains to be seen. But trying something clearly is better than doing nothing.

At the moment, that seems to be the PGA Tour’s M.O. as it continues to trot out the same tournament format for the past 50 years, even with waning fan interest and TV ratings. Seriously, if even Woods doesn’t enjoy watching a stale brand of golf, where does that leave the rest of us?