Marva Barnett column: A hillbilly in Paris — a modern story of redemption

Only after his death did I learn of Virgil’s other reaction to touring the Conciergerie, a prison from the Middle Ages until 1914, where Hugo’s sons had been confined, and where Marie Antoinette and other royals awaited the guillotine — that he had been in cells in worse condition in Virginia.

Getting an education is a powerful way to stop recidivism, I heard from Alan Rasmussen, another of Virgil’s teachers. After a long career in the Virginia Department of Corrections helping individuals on probation and parole integrate into the community, Rasmussen applauds Virgil’s resilience, appreciating how he learned from past mistakes and used that knowledge to take charge of his life. Felons are people with potential. Virgil’s example should encourage more of us to give other felons a chance to develop their capacities and redeem themselves.

Virgil’s desire for learning and his educational experiences were key to his moving forward, to his redemption from a past life of lawbreaking and prison — and another connection to Hugo, who argued that better education would reduce criminality. As Hugo put it in his novella about the real-life Valjean: “This ordinary man’s head: cultivate it, weed it, water it, fertilize it, enlighten it, give it moral direction, use it; you won’t need to chop it off.”