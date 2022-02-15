Mary Crozier column: Protect Virginians from marijuana risks, misinformation

Can you imagine a Virginia with marijuana billboards, increased insurance rates (due to stoned drivers), marijuana stores more numerous than coffee shops (as there are in Colorado) and numerous calls to poison control hotlines due to pediatric ingestion of marijuana edibles? No, neither can I.

However, some legislators believe Virginia will be able to control the sale, marketing, distribution and availability of marijuana if they pass re-enactment. If you haven’t been following this issue, re-enactment is the need to vote to confirm a bill passed in the previous General Assembly session that would allow the retail sale of cannabis to adults.

However, there is overwhelming evidence from states that have legalized and commercialized pot, showing it’s near impossible to control those four aforementioned factors. The marijuana industry and its lobbyists are using the same playbook as the tobacco industry by presenting false and misleading information.

There already have been attempts to influence legislators to change the year retail sales/commercialization will be allowed (from 2024 to 2023 via Senate Bill 391); and to change the allocation of funds from equity reinvestment to the general fund (SB 107). There also has been talk of increasing the potency of THC, marijuana’s key psychoactive chemical.

If re-enactment were passed to allow marijuana retail sales, a plethora of negative consequences likely would occur. These perhaps unintentional risks affect individuals, families and communities via medical, psychiatric, traffic, safety, occupational, educational, familial, social and/or economic issues.

Risks begin with the pot, itself. It is a known psychoactive, addictive, Schedule 1 drug because of serious short- and long-term side effects and risks, and it is not a medicine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The marijuana plant can be smoked, vaped (the most common method for youth) and consumed as edibles (dangerous for children and teens).

Of added concern is the trend for marijuana growers to alter production so as to increase THC potency, causing more negative side effects. A 2017 Journal of Pediatrics study identified a direct relationship between increased availability of edible cannabis products (foods such as gummies, candies, brownies and cookies), and accidental ingestion and overdose by children and adolescents.

A 2019 Journal of the American Medical Association study found parental marijuana use to be associated with increased marijuana use by their adolescent children. Worse still, national 2020 data from the Journal of Adolescent Health showed an increase in marijuana use during the pandemic by that age group.

Not surprisingly, marijuana is the main reason adolescents are admitted to substance abuse treatment in the U.S. We know youth have access to and use state-controlled drugs like tobacco and alcohol. We also know youth will continue to get access to marijuana products.

Lawmakers have a responsibility to help citizens navigate the mire of misinformation, false assumptions and risks of substances. Government efforts have helped to protect citizens by regulating the use of infant car seats, smoke detectors, building standards and more.

Legislators need to learn from longitudinal data out of commercialized marijuana states and avoid adding health risks during a pandemic. They need to vote “no” on re-enactment and accelerating the retail sales start date, while voting “yes” to limit THC potency and allow local jurisdictions to opt out of sales altogether.