Mary G. Morris column: Support of multiple pathways to higher education access is crucial to Virginians’ future success

Virginia529 remains focused on providing budget friendly ways to save for the future. The new Tuition Track Portfolio, which opened earlier this year, provides a market risk-free education saving option that keeps pace with tuition increases at Virginia’s public universities. Tuition Track Units may be used to cover tuition and other educational expenses at schools across Virginia and the rest of the country.

Allowable uses for a 529 account recently have expanded, but pending federal legislation expanding coverage to a broader range of postsecondary credential and certificate programs will provide more flexibility and more pathways to the future for students of all ages. This effort is led by a bipartisan team of Virginia legislators and Virginia529 is proud to support this effort along with our plan colleagues across the country.

For direct impact, Virginia529 supports students facing financial obstacles in their pursuit of higher education through SOAR Virginia. Established in 2010, the program prepares eligible high school students across Virginia for education beyond high school through a combination of individual advising and up to $2,000 in an Invest529 scholarship account. SOAR Virginia is a partnership between Virginia529 and seven of the largest college access providers in Virginia.