Mary G. Morris column: Support of multiple pathways to higher education access is crucial to Virginians’ future success

In unprecedented times, when the pandemic shuttered many of the physical doors to educational institutions, altered students’ plans for their future and impacted families’ financial security, we all adapted to new challenges and uncertainty about what professional fulfillment will look like in the future.
As an independent state agency created more than 25 years ago to encourage and support education savings, Virginia529 was conceived with a commitment to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all Virginia families. We meet that challenge in many ways, including working with other state agencies to identify pathways and solutions to cover costs.
Although college cost increases have moderated in recent years, they continue to outpace inflation and many Virginians find it increasingly difficult to navigate the costs of higher education. Entering 2020, student loan debt rose to a record $1.56 trillion, with some 45 million Americans currently holding some student loan debt.
This is not a new problem — higher education costs and student debt have been areas of concern for years; in fact, increasing higher education costs was the reason Virginia529 first was created. More recently, an enhanced examination of equity and diversity of access to higher education shows significant gaps. The commonwealth — and Virginia529 — are committed to addressing the complicated challenge of higher education access and affordability.
When the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) released its updated strategic plan — Pathways to Opportunity: The Virginia Plan for Higher Education — earlier this year, I joined other state leaders in applauding the goals of the plan. Families deserve equitable and accessible post-high school options and the plan focuses on just that.
The plan confirms there is no single path or timeline for a student that guarantees success. The Virginia Community College System (VCCS) has been providing affordable pathways to academic and professional success for more than 50 years. With the passage this year of the G3 (“Get Skills, Get a Job, Give Back”) program advanced by Gov. Ralph Northam, the commonwealth is making a significant commitment to the future and to ensuring that Virginia is and remains the best state for education.
G3 is designed to provide low- and middle-income students with low- to no-cost access to pursue careers in high demand fields at Virginia’s community colleges. Covered areas of study include health care, information technology, education, manufacturing and skilled trades.
Closing access and completion gaps elevates individuals, expands prosperity and transforms the commonwealth’s economic landscape. It’s crucial that state leaders work together to remove access barriers for students of color, individuals in more rural parts of the state, those learning English as a second language, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and students with disabilities. Affordability expands access.
Virginia529 remains focused on providing budget friendly ways to save for the future. The new Tuition Track Portfolio, which opened earlier this year, provides a market risk-free education saving option that keeps pace with tuition increases at Virginia’s public universities. Tuition Track Units may be used to cover tuition and other educational expenses at schools across Virginia and the rest of the country.
Allowable uses for a 529 account recently have expanded, but pending federal legislation expanding coverage to a broader range of postsecondary credential and certificate programs will provide more flexibility and more pathways to the future for students of all ages. This effort is led by a bipartisan team of Virginia legislators and Virginia529 is proud to support this effort along with our plan colleagues across the country.
For direct impact, Virginia529 supports students facing financial obstacles in their pursuit of higher education through SOAR Virginia. Established in 2010, the program prepares eligible high school students across Virginia for education beyond high school through a combination of individual advising and up to $2,000 in an Invest529 scholarship account. SOAR Virginia is a partnership between Virginia529 and seven of the largest college access providers in Virginia.
Nearly 7,000 students have participated in SOAR Virginia, with more than $8.9 million in scholarships awarded across 60 school districts and 117 Virginia high schools. Virginia529 currently is working with the office of workforce development, SCHEV, and VCCS among others to expand its access and affordability initiatives.
Virginia aspires to be the “Best State for Education” and raise the number of Virginians who have earned a degree or certification this graduation season, and for years to come. To meet that goal we must address the current needs of students, support their future plans, and tackle the obstacles that obstruct equity and affordability. Or as the Virginia529 vision statement says, we need to assist all Virginians to “Dream, Save and Achieve.”
Mary G. Morris is the chief executive officer of Virginia529, the largest tax-advantaged education savings program in the country with its direct Invest529 and adviser CollegeAmerica programs. In the public sector, earlier in her career she served as a Virginia senior assistant attorney general for tax and finance and later served a term as the treasurer of Virginia. Contact her at: ceo@virginia529.com