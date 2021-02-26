Mary Garriques column: Tipped employees like the tip credit; Congress should preserve it

It’s been a long and painful year, but signs of light finally are beginning to emerge in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many Virginians who have suffered, it’s been a challenging time for those of us who work in the restaurant industry. More than 36,000 Virginia restaurant employees and 2.5 million employees nationally have lost their jobs due to mandated pandemic closures and regulations.
I’m one of the lucky ones. Despite being out of work for a month and a half during Virginia’s lockdown, my job has been steady because our restaurant was able to adapt through carryout services, outdoor seating and now indoor dining at a reduced capacity.
Just as things appear to be turning a corner, our leaders in Washington could be dealing us a major setback that would force the restaurant model to change at a time when it least needs it.
The Raise the Wage Act in Congress would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. But the increase isn’t just for entry-level employees; it also would apply to tipped servers and bartenders like me who currently make a tipped minimum wage because our regular gratuities put our earnings far above the standard minimum wage.
On the surface, a raise following the pandemic might seem like a good idea, but it will be a huge blow to my earnings. I know this because I’ve worked for tips in restaurants for the past 22 years.
On average, I make nearly $30 per hour between my current wage and gratuities — double the proposed wage hike. It has provided a good living for me because my hard work treating customers well provides a greater earning potential.
In the rare instance that my tips don’t exceed the standard minimum wage, my restaurant is required by law to pay me the difference. This pay structure is called the tip credit and it should be preserved.
If Congress eliminates the tip credit and mandates the standard minimum wage for all tipped workers, then costs will dramatically go up in restaurants. A new survey from the National Restaurant Association found that raising the minimum wage and eliminating the tip credit would force 98% of restaurant operators to increase their menu prices.
Eighty-four percent would have to cut jobs and employee hours from normal levels, and 75% would have to cut employee benefits.
And 65% likely would turn to automation or technology that would reduce labor costs. Costs would go up across the board in restaurants and the business model would change.
We likely would see more counter service, more automation and less staff — all leading to a lesser personal touch for customers and their dining experience. All of this will diminish the earning potential that I have enjoyed and on which I depend.
That’s heartbreaking for me because I love my job and how every day is different. Being a good bartender requires multitasking and as someone with ADHD, I thrive on the rapid pace and meeting the needs of my customers.
I also love the flexibility of the work schedule that comes with working in a restaurant. I couldn’t imagine getting the same job satisfaction from a 9-to-5 desk job, but the disruption that could come from the Raise the Wage Act might force me to reconsider my career.
After a year of enduring the trials of the pandemic, we don’t need another disruption coming from Washington.
That’s why I am strongly encouraging Virginia’s congressional representatives to protect those of us who rely on gratuities and not eliminate the tip credit.
Mary Garriques has been a server and bartender for 22 years. She works at Capital Ale House in Richmond. Contact her at: marygarriques@gmail.com