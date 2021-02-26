Mary Garriques column: Tipped employees like the tip credit; Congress should preserve it

It’s been a long and painful year, but signs of light finally are beginning to emerge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many Virginians who have suffered, it’s been a challenging time for those of us who work in the restaurant industry. More than 36,000 Virginia restaurant employees and 2.5 million employees nationally have lost their jobs due to mandated pandemic closures and regulations.

I’m one of the lucky ones. Despite being out of work for a month and a half during Virginia’s lockdown, my job has been steady because our restaurant was able to adapt through carryout services, outdoor seating and now indoor dining at a reduced capacity.

Just as things appear to be turning a corner, our leaders in Washington could be dealing us a major setback that would force the restaurant model to change at a time when it least needs it.

The Raise the Wage Act in Congress would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. But the increase isn’t just for entry-level employees; it also would apply to tipped servers and bartenders like me who currently make a tipped minimum wage because our regular gratuities put our earnings far above the standard minimum wage.