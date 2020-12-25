Mary Schmich column: As the light returns, it’s time to make a list of what we’ve missed, and appreciated, in this dark year

We talk, we email, we have dinner across the Zoom screen. That’s better than nothing — “better than nothing” is a mantra for our times — but it’s not the same. And yet, the separation has made me realize how much I love and depend on friends and family. Missing them makes me appreciate them more. Which leads to the second list.

Things I’ve appreciated more:

1) Health care workers. Grocery clerks. Delivery people. Postal carriers. Poll workers. Journalists who go out into the world seeking sense in the chaos. Those are just some of the people the pandemic has taught us to call “essential.” They were essential before, but were rarely recognized that way.

Also, newspaper carriers. It’s a good season to tip yours, by the way.

2) Small businesses, and the people who work in them

Local shops and restaurants give life and flavor to our neighborhoods. As they struggle to stay alive in the pandemic, we more acutely realize their value.

3) Birds, bugs and trees

Nothing like being stuck at home to make you notice what lives around you.

4) Reliable Wi-Fi