Matt Harris and Gerard Durkin column: Federal shift gives localities more spending flexibility with relief money

By Matt Harris and Gerard Durkin
Rarely do large federally funded initiatives go directly to the front lines of local government. Traditionally, they come with strict eligibility and tight timelines in which to spend the money.
That means that, historically, federal spending at the local level mostly has gone to “shovel-ready” projects that offer quick completions but limited community benefit, overall.
The pandemic increasingly has changed that paradigm.
Congress has delivered several federal spending programs in response to COVID-19, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — known as CARES — which was meant for quick investments needed to help citizens and businesses. A portion of those funds continue to help citizens meet their obligations through Chesterfield County’s mortgage- and rental-assistance program.
But it’s the more recent American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act that is providing local governments the greatest spending flexibility thus far. The U.S. Treasury guides where CARES and ARP monies are going, and to its credit, the Treasury’s guidance has evolved with the pandemic in ways that enable localities to make more strategic and long-range plans.
County schools, too, have received CARES and ARP funds, and we’ve worked cooperatively to determine the best ways to invest each type of funding.
Instead of digging into a ready-made project, Chesterfield County is strategizing how best to spend the ARP dollars to achieve the greatest long-term benefit. It’s not unlike Chesterfield’s approach to past COVID-19-related injections, but this time, the county has a lot more say in where the money goes — and a lot more time in which to make good decisions.
For instance, we only had a few short months in which to determine how to spend CARES dollars, but we have 2 1/2 years to determine how best to invest ARP funds.
Adhering to the Treasury’s guidance while prioritizing community impacts involves many discussions among many vested parties, including county and school officials, citizens and businesses, as well as other localities.
Fortunately, we have strong working relationships with all of them and our engagement on this topic continues. To date, this has included live social media discussions, an overview presented to the Citizens’ Budget Advisory Committee, public comments and Q&As via the web, and a public hearing this past week before the Board of Supervisors.
Such input coupled with the county’s proven ability to manage expenses places Chesterfield in a position to leverage the ARP funds in unique ways that offer lasting impacts.
While our approach to spending previously provided CARES Act funding focused in part on the reimbursement of existing expenditures, our strategy for $68.5 million in ARP funds focuses on investments for our future in areas including infrastructure, public health, community support, public safety and cybersecurity.
A few examples of major investments proposed by the plan include the following, and details are also available at: chesterfield.gov/federalstimulus
Our parks and recreation system, long the lifeblood of the community, has become an epicenter of activity within the county throughout the pandemic. Recognizing the physical and mental health benefits of access to a robust parks system, the fiscal year 2022 budget already included the largest increase in our parks staffing in more than a decade and a significant investment in parks infrastructure.
By prioritizing parks maintenance and infrastructure enhancements with ARP funds, Chesterfield can fast-track its long-term vision of a parks system to serve the community today and for the future.
The public safety agencies that keep our community safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year also have been at the forefront of the pandemic response. From spearheading COVID-19 testing sites to bringing vaccines directly to some of the most vulnerable members of our community, these agencies continued to provide the high level of service expected by citizens.
These federal stimulus funds will bolster Chesterfield’s innovations in public health, while also making strategic long-term investments that leverage data to make our community safer.
Building on the success of the mobile vaccination rollout, Fire and EMS will formalize a program to promote mobile public health access in the community. This program aims to narrow disparities in access to health care and provide targeted care outside of emergency settings.
Fire and EMS also will stand up a peak-demand ambulance that will minimize response times by using data to strategically position the ambulance to respond to emergency calls.
Responding to the pandemic has highlighted the importance of collaboration among all public safety agencies and the ability to remain nimble to constantly shifting conditions. These stimulus funds will enable Chesterfield to accelerate investment in a Real-Time Crime Center.
This not only will prioritize a data-driven approach to fighting crime, but also will connect data from every resource available as the county responds to natural disasters, fires and other emergencies.
As with Chesterfield’s investment in parks, these assets not only will serve the county’s pandemic response, but also will complement the county’s hallmark approach to data-driven decision making to maximize county resources without burdening taxpayers.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that things can change quickly and have lasting consequences. That’s why our strategy includes a lot of flexibility should the Treasury’s prescribed eligibility shift, which it’s known to do.
As we return to normal — whatever that is — and look forward to the day the pandemic ends, there’s no denying the permanent changes it’s made in how we live, work and play, many of which are positive.
Similarly, the pandemic is changing how federal dollars are deployed to help us do those very things and, along the way, providing a bright spot within the pandemic’s otherwise dark legacy.
Matt Harris is deputy county administrator for finance and administration of Chesterfield County. Contact him at: HarrisCM@chesterfield.gov
Gerard Durkin is budget and management director of Chesterfield County. Contact him at: DurkinG@chesterfield.gov