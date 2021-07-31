Matt Perry column: Lawmakers should invest in outdoor recreation and conservation

For nearly two decades, Riverside Outfitters has been serving the Richmond region as an outdoor community center and commercial outfitter. Since the company’s launch, we have observed firsthand Richmond’s transformation into an outdoor adventure destination for visitors and residents alike.

According to Richmond Region Tourism’s latest annual report, Richmond’s top two attractions are the James River Park System and the Virginia Capital Trail, which together welcome more than 3 million visitors each year. The James River and its surrounding park and trail systems clearly are a big part of what makes Richmond the unique and vibrant city it is today.

Outdoor recreation is about quality of life. I have lived in Richmond for more than 30 years, and what I love most about this city is that I don’t have to travel hours away for a weekend adventure in nature. In fact, I don’t even have to wait for the weekend to get outside, because there are countless opportunities for adventure right here within the city limits: mountain biking, kayaking, trail running, rafting, hiking, fishing, snorkeling and more.

Thanks in large part to the city of Richmond and nongovernmental organizations’ planning and conservation efforts, outdoor recreation has been on a steep rise across the Richmond region over the past two decades.