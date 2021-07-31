Matt Perry column: Lawmakers should invest in outdoor recreation and conservation

For nearly two decades, Riverside Outfitters has been serving the Richmond region as an outdoor community center and commercial outfitter. Since the company’s launch, we have observed firsthand Richmond’s transformation into an outdoor adventure destination for visitors and residents alike.
According to Richmond Region Tourism’s latest annual report, Richmond’s top two attractions are the James River Park System and the Virginia Capital Trail, which together welcome more than 3 million visitors each year. The James River and its surrounding park and trail systems clearly are a big part of what makes Richmond the unique and vibrant city it is today.
Outdoor recreation is about quality of life. I have lived in Richmond for more than 30 years, and what I love most about this city is that I don’t have to travel hours away for a weekend adventure in nature. In fact, I don’t even have to wait for the weekend to get outside, because there are countless opportunities for adventure right here within the city limits: mountain biking, kayaking, trail running, rafting, hiking, fishing, snorkeling and more.
Thanks in large part to the city of Richmond and nongovernmental organizations’ planning and conservation efforts, outdoor recreation has been on a steep rise across the Richmond region over the past two decades.
The James River Park System in Richmond welcomes more than 2 million visitors per year, ranking it among the top 30 parks in the country — including national parks. At Riverside Outfitters, we have grown twentyfold since our first year in business.
This steadily increasing trend has skyrocketed over the past 18 months, resulting in greater pressure put on the natural resources we’ve all grown to love and care for.
To put it simply, the public service of outdoor recreation was significantly overused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parks and public lands were visited in record numbers as people searched for ways to safely escape the stresses and unknowns of the novel coronavirus.
We witnessed it firsthand at Riverside Outfitters, and the same trend also was observed across Virginia and the nation. Shenandoah National Park, for example, saw nearly 1.7 million visitors in 2020, a jump of 16.8% from the previous year. This rise happened despite the park being closed for six weeks that spring.
There is an enormous demand for greater access to outdoor recreation, yet it remains extremely underfunded, especially in Virginia. While people’s renewed interest in connecting with nature is a great thing, we can’t continue this path without increasing funding to further support and expand these natural areas. The path we are on is not sustainable, and we’ll continue to see the places we love negatively impacted if we don’t invest in them now.
Beginning Monday, members of Virginia’s General Assembly will enter a special session to determine how to spend $4.3 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act.
During this session, lawmakers have the opportunity to make a historic, one-time investment into Virginia’s lands and waters.
Many states — including North Carolina, Florida, Colorado, Indiana, New Hampshire and Michigan — have prioritized investments in parks, trails, green spaces, water infrastructure and conservation with their ARP funding, responding to the same increased demand that we’re seeing in Virginia.
Members of the General Assembly face the unenviable challenge of determining how to direct these federal funds to address the many urgent issues facing the commonwealth.
As they move forward in their deliberations, I urge a thoughtful, forward-looking, focused proportioning of this federal funding that addresses the overuse of our parks and public lands, in addition to the ongoing problem of inadequate access to nature for all.
Increased maintenance and expansion of our open spaces is critical to meeting the growing demand by residents and visitors. Equally important is expanding opportunities for people from all walks of life to build a closer relationship with their surrounding environment.
By adequately funding these initiatives, we not only will meet the growing demand for outdoor recreation but also will encourage more people to care for and support the natural world in a sustainable, responsible, environmentally friendly way.
I hope that members of Virginia’s General Assembly choose to invest not only these federal funds, but also future state revenues, in the natural resources that kept many of us grounded, safe and employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doing so is good for Virginians’ quality of life and good for Virginia’s businesses, too.
Matt Perry is the president and co-owner of Riverside Outfitters, an outdoor community center and commercial outfitter in Richmond. Contact him at: riversideoutfitters@gmail.com