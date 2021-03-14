Matthew B. Davey column: Virginia is for lovers

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has impacted everyone’s everyday lives over the past year. We all have had to change our habits, we have to wear a mask and we have to stay apart more than a lot of us would like. But as certain industries are allowed to take certain precautions for opening back up, one industry in particular has not been allowed to open up at all in Virginia. That would be the weddings and events industry.
A recent statement from Cass Rasnick with Virginia’s Department of Commerce and Trade explained, “The health data is clear that social gatherings significantly increase the risk of spreading COVID-19, which is why Governor Northam has limited social gatherings to no more than 10 people — which will expand slightly March 1 to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Social gatherings, like weddings, involve people who know each other and therefore are more likely to be in close contact with one another. As you know, staying apart from friends, loved ones, and family — who might also travel from out of town for a celebratory event like a wedding — goes against our typical instincts.” It appears that this will be the messaging from the governor’s administration for the foreseeable future. Sure does make it hard for us to tout “Virginia is for Lovers.”
One could argue that folks at sporting events in Virginia, which have been allowed to open up to 250 people indoors and 1,000 people outdoors, could garner similar celebratory activities. Many of us support implementation of strong safety measures.
We’re a creative bunch, and we most certainly can figure out a way to safely move forward. Without federal regulations on mask mandates, social distancing, venue occupancy restrictions, etc., places like Virginia that have strict restrictions will continue to financially suffer.
It also is a competition issue. Couples who still are eager to host their weddings are taking advantage of other states that have more relaxed regulations and opting for destination weddings. The fallout from this could be exponential. Not only will Virginia be left holding the bag, we also risk the chance of folks traveling to these destinations, contracting the virus, and bringing it back to our cities and counties.
If the position by the governor’s administration is unwavering when it comes to weddings and events, there must be a relief option.
As of right now, the Rebuild VA Grant Fund completely has been exhausted, though this was available to a wide range of small businesses. We specifically need a grant for the weddings and events industry. Many of us have invested time and money into our businesses. We have spent years building our brands. Do you really want wedding and events industry experts to be run out of business?
The ripple effect from this could stretch beyond the weddings and events industry. Our industry is an entire economy of venues, caterers, planners, entertainers, photographers and videographers, food and beverages, flowers, tables and chairs, the assembly workers who build our supplies, the vehicles that transport us, the farmers who provide our food, the distillers and vineyards and brewers, and the many other jobs that reinforce our products and services.
Many of us already have had to make hard financial decisions in the past year, but that only can take us so far. Many of us are looking at two years of damage. With so many weddings and events rescheduled or canceled this past year and now many more rescheduling or canceling this year, we essentially are operating at 50% normal revenue for two years running. Some are operating at a more dismal percentage. Some of us can’t pay our rents, our mortgages, our utilities, our phone bills, our vehicle expenses, we can’t buy groceries, etc. We need grants now.
To those whom we serve, your own hardships are not lost on us. We are here fighting for you. We more than empathize with your own situations in having to reschedule, reschedule again and reschedule again. We really want to be here when we are able to help give you these celebrations. There are ways you can help. Write your state legislators and your members of Congress. Tell them you want to keep the weddings and events industry alive and that you support grants for our industry. Flood their inboxes, share this op-ed, tell your friends and family to do the same. Don’t know who your legislator is? Here’s a link: https://whosmy.virginiageneralassembly.gov/
The Virginia General Assembly just wrapped up its session on March 1, but the governor still has the ability to present budget amendments. If enough legislators press him to present a budget amendment that provides grant money for our industry, the governor can call a special session for budget amendments to be considered.
Another option could come from Congress through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The stimulus package will provide $3.8 billion in grant money that can help Virginia small businesses through its COVID-19 emergency relief allocation. The weddings and events industry needs to be at the front of the line for this relief.
The facts are here before us. If we can’t be allowed to operate, then we need grant money. It’s that simple and we must act now.
Matthew B. Davey is owner of Bow Tied Weddings, a luxury wedding DJ service operating in 11 states, including Virginia. Contact him via their social media channels: @bowtiedweddings