Matthew B. Davey column: Virginia is for lovers

Many of us already have had to make hard financial decisions in the past year, but that only can take us so far. Many of us are looking at two years of damage. With so many weddings and events rescheduled or canceled this past year and now many more rescheduling or canceling this year, we essentially are operating at 50% normal revenue for two years running. Some are operating at a more dismal percentage. Some of us can’t pay our rents, our mortgages, our utilities, our phone bills, our vehicle expenses, we can’t buy groceries, etc. We need grants now.

To those whom we serve, your own hardships are not lost on us. We are here fighting for you. We more than empathize with your own situations in having to reschedule, reschedule again and reschedule again. We really want to be here when we are able to help give you these celebrations. There are ways you can help. Write your state legislators and your members of Congress. Tell them you want to keep the weddings and events industry alive and that you support grants for our industry. Flood their inboxes, share this op-ed, tell your friends and family to do the same. Don’t know who your legislator is? Here’s a link: https://whosmy.virginiageneralassembly.gov/