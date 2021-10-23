Matthew Gibson column: Be curious, not judgmental

I think the humanities can help — not in what they are, but in what they do through their capacity to help us learn about ourselves and to learn about the people, past and present, around us.

Over the past few months, I’ve taken great and sometimes guilty pleasure in watching “Ted Lasso,” a streaming series in which the title character goes from American Midwest mid-major college football coach to coaching an English Premier League football club. Despite the odds against him — and there are many — he manages to win over most of his harshest skeptics, even if he doesn’t always win on the pitch.

During one episode, after enduring a stream of belittling comments from another character, Ted turns to him and says, “Guys underestimated me my entire life. It used to really bother me. But then one day I was driving my little boy to school and I saw this quote by Walt Whitman and it was painted on the wall there. It said: ‘Be curious, not judgmental.’ And I liked that. So, I get back in my car and I’m driving to work, and all of a sudden it hits me. All them fellas that used to belittle me; not a single one of them were curious.”

While this aphorism does not actually come to us from Whitman, it does come from a place that drew me to the humanities from the start: a place of wonder that cultivates curiosity and stimulates questions about one’s own beliefs and assumptions, and leads to thinking about what makes people around you tick. When we celebrate the humanities, we celebrate curiosity, and all the questions to which it leads — questions on which our future may depend. This October, get curious.