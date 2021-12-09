Matthew Savage column: Why no students bill of rights?

There are a number of ways to involve students in education policy, both formal and informal. Sadly, many of the formal avenues for student representation still aren’t common practice across the country.

As of January, only 67 of the nation’s largest 495 school districts have a student representative on the school board, which is the gold standard of student involvement. And as of 2018, only 20 states (including Washington, D.C.) have a student representative on their state board of education, and only five of those have voting power. Only seven states even have established a statewide student advisory panel.

These three programs — student representatives on the school board and state board of education, and a statewide student advisory panel — should be considered the bare minimum for any state or district that wishes to involve students in setting policy.

But real student involvement means more than just simply giving students a seat at the table; it means actually listening when students speak. Students demand that our concerns be both heard and heeded, and too often, we feel those in government do neither.