Maureen McNamara Best column: Peaches in the summer, apples in the fall — growing a stronger post-COVID-19 food system

It’s apple season in Virginia. I love watching my 5-year-old eat apples to the core, spit out the seeds, slip them into his pocket and then plant the seeds as we hike in our urban wooded parks. We talk about growing seasons, climates, farmers and trade. His love of food, connection to our ecosystem and hope in the world grounds me.

As director of a Roanoke-based nonprofit (Local Environmental Agriculture Project), co-lead of the statewide Virginia Fresh Match network and an officer of the Virginia Food System Council board, my head and heart are consumed with how we can and must create equitable, just and resilient food systems.

In the midst of COVID-19, there will be fewer harvest celebrations and corn mazes, but farmers continue to grow food and we continue to rely on an ever-increasing and complex global trade system to get food to our tables.