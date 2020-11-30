Maureen McNamara Best column: Peaches in the summer, apples in the fall — growing a stronger post-COVID-19 food system

It’s apple season in Virginia. I love watching my 5-year-old eat apples to the core, spit out the seeds, slip them into his pocket and then plant the seeds as we hike in our urban wooded parks. We talk about growing seasons, climates, farmers and trade. His love of food, connection to our ecosystem and hope in the world grounds me.
As director of a Roanoke-based nonprofit (Local Environmental Agriculture Project), co-lead of the statewide Virginia Fresh Match network and an officer of the Virginia Food System Council board, my head and heart are consumed with how we can and must create equitable, just and resilient food systems.
In the midst of COVID-19, there will be fewer harvest celebrations and corn mazes, but farmers continue to grow food and we continue to rely on an ever-increasing and complex global trade system to get food to our tables.
In March and April, images of cabbage being plowed under, tomatoes rotting on the vine and milk dumped in the field juxtaposed with images of empty grocery store shelves and lines of cars snaking around football stadiums waiting for boxes of food.
People who never had thought about the “food system” started to ask questions about supply chains and distributors, transportation and trucking routes, food service versus grocery/retail markets, farmworkers and slaughterhouses. I spent hours with reporters, community partners and organizations talking about food systems, farmers and food safety.
Food was front and center in the media and COVID-19 response efforts. Entrepreneurs, local governments, humanitarians and nonprofit organizations pivoted to keep farmers farming and keep people fed. For example, the startup Mid-Atlantic Food Resilience and Access Coalition (MAFRAC) network pooled funding, and provided logistical and financial support to community-based organizations to purchase local food and distribute it to individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.
The Virginia Fresh Match network of farmers markets, mobile markets and neighborhood grocery stores that double Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (previously known as food stamps) created and shared best practices, offered unlimited match, and found funding to keep these important community food outlets open and stocked with local food.
Food hubs and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) models showed their worth as viable market channels. The enthusiasm was palpable. These and other food practitioners shouted from the rooftops — our time is now! The crisis will strengthen the food system.
In April, the World Economic Forum (an independent body of largely global businesses) argued that the lack of access to food is not because of “pandemic-inducing buying” but because the just-in-time model and highly centralized global food supply chain is not resilient.
The food system can’t handle unexpected global disruptions like a pandemic. The forum called for four major changes to the global food system — resilient food supply chains, healthy diets, regenerative farming and conservation. The C40 Cities Climate Leadership group also advocated for shortening food supply chains and investing in local food systems.
But, how does this happen? Do we continue to rely on private industry and capitalism to solve the food system and corresponding public health challenges? How can startups, nonprofit organizations and farmers counter the power of multinational food businesses to advocate for sustainable change?
Now, more than eight months after COVID-19 hit the U.S., MAFRAC shifted its funding from weekly to monthly grants to conserve available funding. Farmers markets continue to struggle to cover the higher staffing and material costs to safely operate during COVID-19.
Thirty-four of the 37 states that accept SNAP online only have two options — Amazon and Walmart. Farmers in the Roanoke region increased production to meet the initial food demands of the pandemic, the interest waned and, at harvest time, they are left holding the unsold Thanksgiving turkeys. Where is the food system change?
Changing the food system to be more resilient, responsive and economically viable is rooted in people, relationships and connectedness. This type of work is long, slow, messy and hard. How can we use our individual and collective voices to effect change?
Advocate for policy change and support leaders who have the courage to question the status quo, like the recently passed and partially funded Virginia Food Access Investment Fund, which links food access infrastructure funds to affordable produce and prioritizes equitable food-oriented development.
Support or create food system councils that connect food production, access, distribution with transportation, housing, health, economic investment and policy. Invest in multiyear funding instead of one-year grants that expect long-term change with short term-funding.
As we rebuild our way out of COVID-19, keep in mind that time when the grocery shelves were bare and we turned to our local farmers, asking them to feed us.
Maureen McNamara Best is director of the Roanoke-based nonprofit Local Environmental Agriculture Project, co-lead of the statewide Virginia Fresh Match Network and an officer of the Virginia Food System Council Board. She also is a Bloomberg Fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, studying obesity and the food system. Contact her at: Maureen@leapforlocalfood.org