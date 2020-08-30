Maxwell Johnson column: Connect the suburbs

When I was younger, I thought that it was strange to walk. Or rather, I thought it strange that people would dare to go by foot alongside the bustling roads that crisscross suburban Chesterfield County, where I grew up.
I was reminded of these past thoughts when driving on Midlothian Turnpike from Manchester to my parents’ Midlothian home on a recent weekend. The pedestrian infrastructure of the city quickly fades away as the road opens up into sprawling shopping plazas and their attendant acres of asphalt. But pedestrians remain — walking the medians and cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, not in defiance of a walk signal but in the absence of one. The turnpike is a stark symbol of the negative effects of decades of autocentric suburban planning, which has alienated us from our oldest mode of transportation, our own two feet. So, too, has it deprived us of public transit.
This point might seem unimportant to those for whom walking primarily is a form of recreation and not of transport. The two-car household can get to work or the grocery store rather easily — even if occasionally frustrated by traffic. Not so for no-car households, of which there are 3,500 in Chesterfield, according to 2018 census estimates. For them, walking is essential to accessing jobs and basic necessities.
Moreover, the necessity of car ownership in the suburbs puts a substantial burden on low-income people who live there. The percentage of residents who fall into this category is growing, according to a 2018 Virginia Commonwealth University study of income growth patterns in the Greater Richmond region, and the difficulties they face likely will be exacerbated by rising unemployment caused by the current recession. An increasing number of lower-income suburban households might find themselves “stranded” — that is, lacking access to a vehicle — if car loans, repair costs and gas become unaffordable for them.
Fortunately, recent planning developments suggest that a transition to more inclusive transportation infrastructure is underway in our region. Sidewalks, crosswalks and crossing signals recently have sprung up in Midlothian. Serious consideration is being given toward expanding public transit access in Chesterfield, after decades of disinvestment. These embryonic developments are the first steps toward creating a more connected and equitable Greater Richmond community, where opportunity is accessible for all residents.
The recent establishment of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority by the General Assembly offers additional hope for such a future — if transit and pedestrian infrastructure is prioritized. Some observers, such as Stewart Schwartz of the Partnership for Smarter Growth, have expressed concern that the authority could choose to maintain the status quo by directing most of its budget toward the construction and expansion of roads and highways. This would be a mistake and would continue to put opportunity out of reach for the region’s low-income residents, further entrenching socioeconomic segregation.
There is little doubt that cars will remain a vital component of our transportation mix, but this shouldn’t come at the expense of other forms of transportation. One might be inclined to point out that sidewalks and public transit are unprofitable. But so are roads. What is more, investment in alternative transportation options potentially can reduce the number of vehicles on the road, thereby alleviating traffic congestion.
Local governments are certain to face difficult choices regarding their financial priorities, given the recession-induced tightening of finances. But it is in moments of impending austerity that our federal, state and local governments must remember the neediest. Precarious workers thrown out of the labor force already will face barriers when attempting to re-enter it, especially if deprived of a car. Abandoning pedestrianization and transit programs only would compound the hardships faced by these individuals and their families.
In the meanwhile, the interminable and overbudgeted expansion of Lucks Lane continues in Chesterfield County. A few miles up the road, at the intersection of Lucks Lane and Courthouse Road, pedestrians walk the grass alongside the pavement and wait for a gap in traffic to dash to the other side.
Maxwell Johnson is a native of Chesterfield County and a graduate of the University of Virginia. He will begin studying for a Master of City of Planning at the University of Pennsylvania this fall. Contact him at: maxwellboothjohnson@gmail.com