Megan Healy column: A resilient workforce pushes Virginia forward

Labor Day is an opportunity to pay tribute to the many individuals have made lasting contributions and achievements to better Virginia workers — and to reflect on ways to strengthen their future. These conversations are especially important now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important our workforce is.
What has been the shining light of some of the darkest days in the past 17 months is the resilience of our workforce who showed up every day because we needed them. Our economy has relied on these workers, and Virginia is better because of these relentless individuals.
With more than 1.67 million workers filing for unemployment benefits, in addition to droves of individuals who voluntarily left the job market due to school closures and for personal or family health concerns, the pandemic has been brutal for workers and businesses across the commonwealth.
Front-line essential workers, particularly those in health care, are facing such extreme workloads that turnover and retirement rates are skyrocketing. Businesses across nearly every industry still are struggling to find the workforce they need to thrive.
As Virginia’s first secretary of labor, I always am thinking about the individuals behind these numbers. I have found in my conversations with workers and businesses over the past year that, despite their unprecedented scale, many of the challenges that Virginians face today are not new. They certainly have been exacerbated by the pandemic, but they also are rooted in long-standing issues with workers’ ability to find safety, security and opportunity on the job.
In the past 3½ years, the Northam administration has listened and worked hard to respond to the challenges of workers, and has made tremendous progress toward making the workplace safer and more welcoming. We’ve seen Virginia move from last place to 23rd in Oxfam’s Best States to Work Index, including a jump to 15th place in worker protections. At the same time, Virginia has retained its rank as the CNBC Best State for Business for two years in a row.
During the pandemic, Virginia developed the first-in-the-nation COVID-19 workplace safety standards to make sure our businesses are accountable for keeping our workers safe. Some 35,000 Virginians stepped up as volunteers for the Medical Reserve Corps to support fellow citizens through contact tracing, testing and working at vaccination clinics.
To help businesses, we provided funding for sanitation and personal protective equipment, and we now are providing hiring bonuses through our Return to Earn program to help individuals with the high costs of child care and transportation.
We also have launched sustained investments in long-term solutions that will have a real impact on worker pay and education. In the past three years, the governor has raised the minimum wage and passed legislation to combat wage theft, misclassification and discrimination. Virginians have access to the skills needed for their dream job through the large investments in free community college, tech talent initiatives, high school innovation and economic equity.
And with historic investments in early child development, Virginia is closer to making sure all children have access to a quality and affordable child development center, which creates more opportunities for workers, especially women, to join the workforce.
Ahead, we see new ways to diversify our economy, such as the emerging offshore wind industry. The pandemic created new telework opportunities. Paired with our focus on bringing broadband access to every part of the commonwealth, we expect to see job growth and new skills in rural parts of Virginia.
In this ever-changing economy, businesses will go where a diverse, talented workforce is ready to step up. In Virginia, we’re proud of our diverse and inclusive communities. We welcome immigrants, refugees and others to find a new home here.
While there still is work to do to ensure Virginia’s economy works for everyone — no matter who they are or where they live — we have made tremendous progress. We can count on a bright future for work if we protect and support Virginia’s workers at what they do best: fueling our economy into recovery and beyond.
Megan Healy serves on Gov. Ralph Northam’s Cabinet as his secretary of labor. She is Northam’s chief liaison to the U.S. Department of Labor and has oversight of the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation. Contact her at: labor.secretary@governor.virginia.gov