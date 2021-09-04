Megan Healy column: A resilient workforce pushes Virginia forward

Labor Day is an opportunity to pay tribute to the many individuals have made lasting contributions and achievements to better Virginia workers — and to reflect on ways to strengthen their future. These conversations are especially important now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important our workforce is.

What has been the shining light of some of the darkest days in the past 17 months is the resilience of our workforce who showed up every day because we needed them. Our economy has relied on these workers, and Virginia is better because of these relentless individuals.

With more than 1.67 million workers filing for unemployment benefits, in addition to droves of individuals who voluntarily left the job market due to school closures and for personal or family health concerns, the pandemic has been brutal for workers and businesses across the commonwealth.

Front-line essential workers, particularly those in health care, are facing such extreme workloads that turnover and retirement rates are skyrocketing. Businesses across nearly every industry still are struggling to find the workforce they need to thrive.