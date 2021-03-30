Megan Murphy column: Fair and equal? Not according to the NCAA

Why is this?

Lack of access to opportunities has the greatest negative impact on girls’ participation in sport. Other barriers for girls include the lack of female role models, inadequate expertise in developing girls as athletes, and inferior facilities and resources. This is not the case, however, at girls’ schools.

Every weight and piece of exercise equipment, every court and playing field, every coach and trainer is dedicated to girls. All aspects of athletics at girls’ schools — from dollars invested to time committed — place girls at the center of the planning and decision-making.

Exposure and support like this lead to very different outcomes than those of the NCAA women’s basketball teams that had to fight for the proper training equipment. Women’s teams never should be an afterthought to their male counterparts.

Positive female role models also are essential for girls to grow into healthy, confident women, and sports can play an important role in that journey. Girls need to see it in order to be it.

At girls’ schools, every team captain is a female role model for her peers. And every fan cheering in the stands under the Friday night lights is supporting and celebrating young women athletes.