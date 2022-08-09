Melissa Andrews column: We must act now to provide care and support to aging Virginians

When older Virginians need quality care and services that allow them to remain independent, safe and healthy, they too often face unnecessary challenges. Longstanding and severe workforce shortages in aging services, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, mean access to these essential long-term care services is unavailable to many older adults in need.

The entire industry is facing a 15-year labor low, with more than 400,000 jobs lost between 2020 and 2022. According to LeadingAge Virginia, an association of not-for-profit aging services organizations, our state’s senior population is projected to increase by more than 50% — from 1.3 million people in 2017 to 1.9 million in 2040.

When you consider that by 2040, nearly 1 in every 5 Virginians will be older than 65, it’s is imperative that we act now. The health and well-being of all Virginians depends on it.

Unfortunately, this is not a new issue. Without immediate attention and resources, the crisis will only deepen. The Biden administration has publicly committed to ensuring the health and safety of older adults, yet there currently are no federal plans in place to alleviate the workforce crisis in aging services.

Many long-term care providers in the commonwealth are making difficult decisions about the future of their organizations, as countless nursing homes in communities across the country are permanently closing their doors. A recent snap poll from LeadingAge, the national nonprofit association of aging services providers, paints a bleak picture.

More than 60% of respondents reported their workforce difficulties are not improving, and 52% of the employees that have left their organization intended to leave the industry altogether. For the first time, in 2022, Virginia’s health care and social assistance sector experienced a decline in employment, with a loss of 400 jobs across the state.

The solutions to our workforce challenges in aging services are complex. Virginia joins the rest of the country in need of an all-of-government approach to: pay aging services professionals a living wage; offer incentives to retain and attract qualified staff members; expand training and advancement opportunities; build dependable international pipelines of trained caregivers; and enact meaningful, equitable long-term care financing.

The path to achieving that aim must include not just regulation, but also an adequate system of funding, investments and policies that address the workforce crisis. LeadingAge Virginia and its members are taking steps to increase the pipeline of professional caregivers by partnering with local community colleges on workforce initiatives like the advanced certified nurse aide program.

Other member communities also are tapping into colleges and social services organizations to build up their workforce and provide additional training that will benefit the older Virginians they care for. But the sector needs the commonwealth to develop a plan to create a sustainable workforce of caregivers, including enhanced competency-based education, training and facilitated career advancement.

Policymakers can make an immediate impact by acting now to ensure quality care and services are accessible when families need them. Virginia lawmakers must seize the opportunity now to put care and services for older adults at the forefront by increasing the pipeline of professional caregivers and make working in long-term care a desirable career choice.