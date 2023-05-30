Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kelli and Michael Paul catch up on the national mental health conversation and the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train and how race factors into the equation.

After the Monuments is presented by Massey Cancer Center.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.

Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.