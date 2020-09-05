Mervin B. Daugherty column: Chesterfield schools: “We are ready”

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a veteran educator with 40-plus years of experience in public education, I still get a nervous feeling the night before the first day of school. I do not sleep much that night, as I lie there reviewing the work we have done to prepare our students for the best learning experience our schools can provide.

I imagine the nerves will re-emerge Monday night and Tuesday morning, as we prepare to greet 60,000-plus students back for the first day of the 2020-21 school year. The butterflies, though, might be one of few familiar feelings on Sept. 8, the first day of school in Chesterfield County.

When I visit schools that day with our School Board, I will miss seeing our students’ smiling faces in the classroom, watching the excitement as old relationships are rekindled face to face and feeling the satisfaction of seeing students get right down to business at their desks. With no students in school due to our virtual beginning, Tuesday morning’s start to the school year will not be like any other we ever have had.

However, I know that when we walk into schools that day, one thing will remain constant: Our creative teachers, caring support staff and innovative administrators will be relentless in their work to support students in this new learning environment.

We are ready.