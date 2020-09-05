Mervin B. Daugherty column: Chesterfield schools: “We are ready”

As a veteran educator with 40-plus years of experience in public education, I still get a nervous feeling the night before the first day of school. I do not sleep much that night, as I lie there reviewing the work we have done to prepare our students for the best learning experience our schools can provide.
I imagine the nerves will re-emerge Monday night and Tuesday morning, as we prepare to greet 60,000-plus students back for the first day of the 2020-21 school year. The butterflies, though, might be one of few familiar feelings on Sept. 8, the first day of school in Chesterfield County.
When I visit schools that day with our School Board, I will miss seeing our students’ smiling faces in the classroom, watching the excitement as old relationships are rekindled face to face and feeling the satisfaction of seeing students get right down to business at their desks. With no students in school due to our virtual beginning, Tuesday morning’s start to the school year will not be like any other we ever have had.
However, I know that when we walk into schools that day, one thing will remain constant: Our creative teachers, caring support staff and innovative administrators will be relentless in their work to support students in this new learning environment.
We are ready.
The learning that students and families experienced from mid-March to the end of the 2019-20 school year was not true online learning. Like other school divisions across the commonwealth, Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) quickly pivoted to a new learning landscape that did not allow for face-to-face interaction, grading or some of the other familiar education amenities.
Since in-person instruction ended in mid-March, school division leaders have worked diligently to plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year. We acted deliberately to create a new educational delivery model in Chesterfield so that we are better able to serve families anytime, anywhere no matter how, when or from where students are learning.
Documenting the successes and areas for improvement during the 100-plus meetings held during June and July helped us make informed decisions for the fall 2020 reopening of schools.
In building a reopening plan, we considered lessons learned from the spring, provided training for effective teaching in a virtual learning environment, and added the necessary technology resources and infrastructure that will allow us to meet the needs of our students, families and staff in a virtual learning environment.
We are ready.
Virtual learning might be new to our students and families, but it is not new to Chesterfield schools. CCPSOnline, our fully online instructional program for secondary students, has provided online courses under the supervision of licensed teachers for more than a decade. We know online learning.
All of the important structures like attendance, a daily schedule and grading will apply to online learning this fall. So will the importance of authentic, engaging lessons to create a passion for learning within students. Our expectations of students in a virtual learning environment are clear:
- Students will attend classes on time.
- Students will identify time during the afternoon/evening to review lessons and recordings posted on Canvas, our student learning management system, if they are unable to attend class in person.
- Students will participate in lessons and complete work for grades.
- Students or a family member will contact their teacher, principal or school counselor if they have a concern about academics, social/mental well-being or a technology need.
We are ready.
The school division has purchased enough personal learning devices so that CCPS students will have their own school division-issued Chromebook. Operating in a secure, safe network, students will have access to dozens of online learning applications that are fun and engaging.
In addition, we have worked with the local philanthropic community to secure funding that will allow us to offer qualifying students who do not have access to the internet at home the Comcast Internet Essentials program for free. The School Board and school division remains committed to breaking down barriers to access and student success.
Yes, the fall learning environment will look significantly different from the spring and from this past fall, for that matter. The pillars of our strong school division remain, though: the engaging lessons students expect, the high-quality teachers our parents expect and a focus on serving all students.
Our parents have high expectations. Our teachers have high expectations. Our School Board has high expectations. I believe in our educators, our students and our parents as we work together to ensure great lessons every day.
Working together, we will continue to find ways to get our jobs done. All means all, and every child will have a chance to experience success this year — no matter what challenges might come our way.
We see those challenges as opportunities, and yes, we are ready.
Dr. Mervin B. Daugherty is superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools. Contact him at: superintendent@ccpsnet.net