Michael Allen column: Policymakers need to protect digital innovation

Russia and China have found a weakness in our cyber defenses: Congress’ willingness to break apart the companies that drive our cybersecurity advantage.

These countries aren’t the only ones knocking at our door, but they present the largest threats, making every effort to hack and attack our energy grids, government systems, transportation and logistics resources, and even our personal information. In December 2021, Virginia’s digital legislative system was the victim of such an attack, just prior to the 2022 General Assembly session.

As someone who has spent my career working in Congress and the White House, helping to protect our country’s national security, I understand the urgency and magnitude of this threat — both to Virginia and to the United States.

Virginia is critical to U.S. national security. It is home to the Pentagon and 27 bases representing each military branch, including the world’s largest naval installation.

While the headlines focus on disinformation and ransomware, it’s important to remember these stories are part of a broader war waged on us by hostile nations. As the world’s largest data center market — supported by massive investments in Henrico County and elsewhere in central Virginia — the commonwealth’s information technology footprint makes it especially vulnerable to 21st-century cyberwarfare.

Virginia’s investments in data centers are used by the world’s top companies, which means digital safety, defense and innovation are essential to the commonwealth’s economy. If we are to maintain our technological advantage, policymakers need to encourage and accelerate, not impede, the pace of digital innovation.

Unfortunately, Congress is in a rush to regulate digital companies, advancing legislation that would force them to comply with standards that will have dangerous unintended consequences for businesses and consumers. The bills would throw a wrench in the giant economic engine the internet has become. Worse, these bills would stifle mechanisms that have protected us from cybersecurity threats posed by hostile foreign adversaries.

Our opponents are not playing by the rules, as exemplified by Vladimir Putin’s ground and cyber tactics in Ukraine. They show the extreme lengths Russia is willing to go to win a war. Virginia’s leaders understand this clear and present danger, including Sen. Mark Warner, chair of the Select Committee on Intelligence.

The U.S.’ open internet has spawned revolutionary advancements in technology and business. Virginia’s intellectual capital and investments are contributing to the next generation of technological innovations that will grow our economy and keep us one step ahead of our adversaries.

Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington is one example, as is Google’s recent $300 million announcement in support of data center growth and computer science instruction to educate Virginia’s future tech workforce. The last thing we need is regulation that stifles these innovations and makes it harder for businesses — and our country — to protect themselves from hostile attacks.

With an emboldened Russia threatening to conduct debilitating cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies, cybersecurity is more important than ever. Virginia’s elected officials must maintain the strategic advantage U.S. firms currently enjoy as technology innovators.

Henrico has heavily courted data centers, and Richmond’s investments in biotech, biomedicine and business incubators are leveraging innovation for cutting-edge leadership in business and research. We can’t afford to let these investments become casualties in a digital war by focusing on the wrong things.

We must not sign over the U.S. digital innovation engine to our regulatory bodies and the government bureaucracy that comes with it. Otherwise, we risk ceding U.S. cyber leadership to the likes of Russia and China, which use technology to censor critics, erode freedom of expression, sow divisions and erect barriers to entry. That is not an internet I want to operate in.