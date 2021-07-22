Michael B. Watson column: Congratulations, Virginia. Now let's earn it.

As noted, we are blessed with a quality university and community college system, which contributes to Virginia’s third place Workforce ranking. However, cost to attend college here is among the highest in the nation, ranking an abysmal 45th by U.S. News & World Report.

Regarding Barriers to Entrepreneurship, WalletHub ranks Virginia an unacceptable 34th on its list of the Best & Worst States to Start a Business. In fact, Virginia failed to rank first in any single category graded by CNBC.

So how did we win their top spot, you might ask? Simply put, by changing the rules. Prior to this year’s contest, Quality of Life was the fourth most heavily weighted category, judging factors like crime rate, quality of health care and the environment, among others.

This year, this category was “reimagined” into “Life, Health and Inclusion” with an increased value, matching Infrastructure as the second-most weighted factor in CNBC’s algorithm. This new category earned Virginia points for diversity, equity and inclusion, each important in today’s environment.

Yet the legislation touted as promoting these issues was so poorly written, it puts employers on the defensive on nearly every hiring and firing action, likely hurting the very individuals it purports to protect.