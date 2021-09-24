Michael C. Maxey column: Time for transparency in college pricing

Out of concern for access and clarity, Roanoke College is resetting its tuition to be closer to what students actually pay. Starting next fall, our standard tuition rate will be lowered 28% — from $46,510 to $33,510 for all new and returning students.

We expect this change to put the real value of a Roanoke College education in sharp relief, ultimately making our college more attractive and accessible, and enabling us to share our distinct vision for creating in each Roanoke College student and graduate opportunities for “a life lived on purpose.” There is no better or more urgent time.

The severe effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on so many aspects of American life are well-known, even as additional ramifications of the global health crisis come to light. Among them is the recent finding by the Federal Reserve of a substantial widening in the gap in unemployment rates between those with and without a college degree, which grew from 2.2% prepandemic to 8.8% this past May.