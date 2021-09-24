Michael C. Maxey column: Time for transparency in college pricing

Sometimes we compare the annual efforts of high school seniors finding a college or university to other consumer shopping experiences. Choosing a college is, however, fundamentally different from buying a new set of earbuds or tires. The differences between finding a college and finding a consumer product are highly consequential.
So many emotional factors, economic factors, personal circumstances and long-term consequences surround the college choice decision. Selecting where to attend college remains one of the most important decisions made by millions of students and parents every year. Other consumer purchases do not rise to the level of changing lives.
And yet American higher education for decades has allowed a rough equivalence to form between choosing a college and buying a new car. We tolerated an unfavorable “sticker price” association with other consumer purchases as the consequence of our own outdated approach to the issue of price.
We add our voice to the growing chorus on campuses, around dinner tables and in high school college counselors’ offices across the country urging greater clarity and transparency in reporting college tuition. We are convinced of its confusing nature for many students and parents, and have evidence that prospective students compromise their college aspirations because of published prices well beyond their means.
Out of concern for access and clarity, Roanoke College is resetting its tuition to be closer to what students actually pay. Starting next fall, our standard tuition rate will be lowered 28% — from $46,510 to $33,510 for all new and returning students.
We expect this change to put the real value of a Roanoke College education in sharp relief, ultimately making our college more attractive and accessible, and enabling us to share our distinct vision for creating in each Roanoke College student and graduate opportunities for “a life lived on purpose.” There is no better or more urgent time.
The severe effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on so many aspects of American life are well-known, even as additional ramifications of the global health crisis come to light. Among them is the recent finding by the Federal Reserve of a substantial widening in the gap in unemployment rates between those with and without a college degree, which grew from 2.2% prepandemic to 8.8% this past May.
Add to this, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that Americans with only a high school diploma are now almost twice as likely to be unemployed than college graduates, and it’s a short walk to see the unfortunate consequences. Such conditions, if allowed to persist, can only exacerbate the simmering controversies about social mobility, opportunity and the common good in this country. More than that, however, they also inevitably deprive the nation of the full use of its best minds and greatest talent.
At a time when the value of a college degree never has been clearer, and when the pandemic has compounded the struggles that many students and families face in financing a college education, more should be done to clear rather than complicate the path for aspiring applicants.
We and a small but encouragingly growing number of institutions believe that making it easier for students and families to more clearly understand what they will pay is a sound and, we hope, helpful step to take. Our families and nation deserve no less.
Michael C. Maxey is the president of Roanoke College in Salem. Contact him at: president@roanoke.edu