Michael J. Webert column: Virginians need policies that help cut energy costs

Inflation sat at a record high of 9.1% in June, and Americans still are struggling to keep up with rising energy costs. Virginians, in particular, are feeling the pain at the pump.

Simply put, gas prices are out of control and no one can afford such high costs. We need policies that will support domestic production to help lower energy prices, instead of unnecessary taxes like the proposed windfall profits tax, which recently was cosponsored by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

Putting gas in your car, or lighting and cooling your home, should not be a major purchase — and it does not have to be. A windfall profits tax would worsen this situation.

Following the 2020 elections, gas prices across the nation rose drastically. This summer, we saw prices that were 26% higher than last summer.

Though this might not seem like a lot to some people, an increase of $1.50 per gallon means Virginia families are spending additional $64 per month filling up their tanks. It’s an even larger burden for owners of SUVs and diesel trucks.

These high gas prices were avoidable. How exactly did we get here?

There is some truth to the effect Russia’s war in Ukraine is having on prices. Energy markets already were strained and completely cutting off Russian oil made the situation even worse.

However, our biggest problem is made in America. The Biden administration has made it clear that it does not want more U.S. oil and gas production, and this has driven fuel prices up by more than $1 per gallon in the past year. As a result, Virginia families have had to scramble to make ends meet and struggled to fill up their tanks.

As a Virginia cattle farmer and small-business owner, the country’s rising energy prices have hurt my business and budget. Nowadays, it costs me nearly $135 to fill up the tank for my truck just to travel to where I need to go. As a local farmer, I am dreading having to fill up nearly 5,000 gallons worth of diesel fuel just to operate my farm as we move into fall harvest and winter feeding seasons.

Until recently, North America generally enjoyed energy security benefits. Working with Canada and Mexico, the United States had enough energy to actually export oil. However, President Joe Biden and his administration’s new policies have undermined our energy security, suspending new oil and gas leases on federal lands, and writing regulations that would reduce oil and gas investments.

In Virginia, state legislators have not exactly helped our situation. Many members of the General Assembly support a complete moratorium on new fossil fuel infrastructure. This move would strain our oil supply, and cause small businesses and farmers to go out of business.

Additionally, some federal lawmakers like Kaine have floated and even recently cosponsored that windfall profits tax bill — penalizing energy companies and preventing investment in domestic oil production. For consumers, this means even further straining our already low gas supply.

A windfall profits tax is not the type of policy our commonwealth needs at a time of economic strain. This tax would further constrict supply, with no guarantee that consumers would see relief at the pump.

Virginia needs policies that will boost its domestic energy supply, lower fuel prices and reduce unnecessary regulations that will do more harm than good. We need to continue to invest in America’s energy sector and provide relief for Virginia families.