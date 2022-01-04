Michael Karmis column: The importance of carbon management in energy policy

The successful implementation of these kinds of projects will spur continued development and innovation in carbon management practices. In turn, this will improve speed, efficacy and adoption across industries at home and abroad. Additional incentives, such as an increased cost in the price of carbon, will further encourage use of carbon-management strategies because doing so will be more economical than emitting greenhouse gases. This carries the potential to create new industries and markets in central Appalachia that could generate new employment opportunities and transition distressed communities to a brighter future.