Michael Lawrence Dickinson column: Monumental reckoning and reconciliation

Not even two months have passed since Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue was removed. As a historian who teaches in the city and once lived next to this monument, its removal appears surreal.

Given the remarkable staying power of the Lost Cause narrative — a romanticized vision of the Civil War that painted Confederate motivations as honorable, while glossing over the true motivation of maintaining slavery and white supremacy — upending the Lee statue appeared all but impossible. Convenient false narratives often eclipse inconvenient truths.

Though the removal of Confederate statues along Richmond’s Monument Avenue began last year, Lee was the final holdout. This was as fitting as it was symbolic. The Lee monument was the first erected along the street and pioneered a wave of Confederate monument creation throughout the South and other parts of the nation as well. This made its removal all the more surprising.

As with many African Americans, reality has taught me to be cautious with my optimism for change while inhabiting a complex space — forced to imagine the impossible while simultaneously acknowledging the improbable. Nevertheless, with the removal of the Lee statue, there came a palpable hope within the city of reconciling with the past rather than ignoring it, and addressing past falsehoods and present inequities.