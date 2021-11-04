Michael Lawrence Dickinson column: Monumental reckoning and reconciliation

Not even two months have passed since Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue was removed. As a historian who teaches in the city and once lived next to this monument, its removal appears surreal.
Given the remarkable staying power of the Lost Cause narrative — a romanticized vision of the Civil War that painted Confederate motivations as honorable, while glossing over the true motivation of maintaining slavery and white supremacy — upending the Lee statue appeared all but impossible. Convenient false narratives often eclipse inconvenient truths.
Though the removal of Confederate statues along Richmond’s Monument Avenue began last year, Lee was the final holdout. This was as fitting as it was symbolic. The Lee monument was the first erected along the street and pioneered a wave of Confederate monument creation throughout the South and other parts of the nation as well. This made its removal all the more surprising.
As with many African Americans, reality has taught me to be cautious with my optimism for change while inhabiting a complex space — forced to imagine the impossible while simultaneously acknowledging the improbable. Nevertheless, with the removal of the Lee statue, there came a palpable hope within the city of reconciling with the past rather than ignoring it, and addressing past falsehoods and present inequities.
Thus Richmond, like other areas of the South grappling with historical oppression and removing monuments to the Lost Cause, is left asking: What’s next? According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 169 Confederate symbols were removed in the United States in 2020. So the question of how to chart a path forward looms large in numerous states and locales.
Washington, D.C., has demonstrated a potential roadmap in this regard. A statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith was removed from the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall in September, and a statue of Lee was removed from there last December. The hall holds two statues from each state.
Florida elected to remove the Smith statue and replace it with a newly created sculpture of African American civil rights activist and educator Mary McLeod Bethune. Virginia plans to place a monument of civil rights crusader Barbara Johns in the hall; her protest and resulting lawsuit for education equality became one of the cases central to the Brown v. Board of Education ruling by the Supreme Court, which declared segregation unconstitutional.
The replacement of the two Confederate statues in Washington mark significant changes to the Capitol’s monumental landscape, and perhaps these decisions provide a pattern for Richmond in particular and the South more generally. The city recently erected its Emancipation and Freedom Monument about 2 miles away from where the Lee statue once stood on Monument Avenue. The bronze sculpture of a newly freed man, woman and child reflect efforts to wrestle with slavery’s legacy.
However, erecting such a structure on the pedestals where Confederate likenesses once stood is a far more contentious prospect. Thus, what to do with Monument Avenue still remains uncertain. To be sure, a strong argument can be made for leaving these spaces empty, providing powerful symbols of historical reconciliation — a point my VCU colleague Gregory Smithers and I raised last year.
Nevertheless, this also could be an opportunity to champion and properly celebrate historical figures often overlooked and to heal grievous historical wounds. In many ways, reasserting white supremacy in the Jim Crow era was a central motivation for creating Confederate monuments, making the process of replacing Confederates with Black freedom fighters immensely meaningful.
This message was well understood by African Americans at the time. For example, when the Lee monument in Richmond was erected with great fanfare as crowds of former Confederates converged from inside and outside of the state in 1890, one Black Richmonder remarked: “The Southern white folks is on top! The Southern white folks is on top!”
The aged Black man was rightly alarmed by the mounting oppression that the rise of Confederate emblems signaled and fueled. The message to African Americans was certainly clear, communicated in stone and conveyed with intimidation: Southern whites were in control, and imagining racial equality was a dangerous dream.
Indeed it is telling that, for much of the nation’s history, the South has been home to far more public statues revering figures who upheld slavery than those who survived the institution and fought to dismantle it. As African American historian and Civil War veteran George Washington Williams noted in 1887: “Held by the sacred spell, touched by such an immutable inﬂuence, centuries might pass, treasures corrode, cities disappear, tribes perish, and even empires whose boast was their duration might crumble, but a republic that remembers to defend its defenders in tracing their noble conduct in monumental marble and brass can never decay.”
Ultimately, the decision of what comes next should lay with communities, but creating monuments to Black figures who overcame dehumanization, and celebrating their “noble conduct,” is certainly more worthy of veneration than those who defended oppression.
Michael Lawrence Dickinson, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University. He is the author of “Almost Dead: Slavery and Social Rebirth in the Black Urban Atlantic, 1680-1807,” which will be available in May 2022. Contact him at: mldickinson@vcu.edu