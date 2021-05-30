Michael Lund column: 'Blue smoke war /White bones men'

The first time I went to put my hand on the name of a friend carved into the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, I didn’t make it.

It probably was in the mid-1980s that my wife and I, with our two young children, were visiting another couple with two children who lived in Reston. They were escorting us around capital sites and, at one point, the father pointed across the grass and said, “That’s where the wall is. Would you like to see it?”

I said, “Sure.” Our friends volunteered to stay with the four children, and my wife and I walked to the site. Unconcerned about my reaction, I didn’t even stop to ask where my friend’s name was. I just assumed I would find it.

I was perhaps a fourth of the way down the sloping walkway when the wheels came loose. I said to my wife, “I can’t do this now.” Or at least I think those words came out of my mouth; they might have just been in my heart.

In either case, she took me by the elbow and escorted me back to where we’d begun. It would be 10 years before I returned and touched the name, Steven H. Warner.