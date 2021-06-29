Michael Rao and Paula P. Pando column: Counting on community college transfers to shape the next generation of Va. talent

By Michael Rao and Paula P. Pando

The pandemic forced our colleges — a community college and a four-year research university — to face a new reality. In just a few weeks, we switched to delivering nearly all classes and services virtually, while starting virus prevention and mitigation protocols and building new supports for our most vulnerable students.

Now we have a chance to reflect on the past year: Just as the pandemic accelerated and exposed many disparities in society, it also magnified problems of access and equity in higher education. The good news: We have seen that solutions are within reach, and all of us have an opportunity to improve economic and cultural prosperity across Virginia.

Key improvements started in 2005, when the commonwealth took an important step to simplifying transfer from two- to four-year colleges. The board of each four-year public college developed transfer and credits requirements that were the same at all institutions within the Virginia Community College System.

That is vital because two-year colleges provide broad access to higher education; most community college students hope to eventually earn a bachelor’s degree. Still, the system is imperfect: In Virginia, less than one-third of them ever transfer.