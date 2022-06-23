Michael Rao column: Doubling Pell Grants would make a dramatic difference

Fifty years ago, with broad bipartisan support, Congress created the Federal Pell Grant Program — empowering generations of lower-income students to earn college degrees, and unlocking the opportunity for millions of families to move up the economic ladder.

But a lot has changed in a half-century — and the purchasing power of Pell Grants hasn't kept pace. In fact, the maximum Pell Grant in 2019 was 1% lower than it had been 40 years earlier.

It’s time for Congress to substantially raise Pell Grants by doubling the maximum amount to roughly $13,000 a year. This would make a dramatic difference for the millions of students who receive Pell assistance every year. At my institution, Virginia Commonwealth University, this change would cover more than 80% of tuition and fees.

As we celebrate this anniversary, we should seize this moment to reignite the life-changing opportunities Pell Grants were meant to produce. Doing so will increase access to higher education, so a lack of resources doesn’t prevent smart, hardworking students from earning a college degree.

Almost all Pell Grant recipients (90%) come from households with an income of less than $50,000 a year. A majority of students' families make less than $20,000 a year.

Nationally, students during the 2021-22 school year paid an average of $10,338 for in-state public tuition and more than $38,000 for private colleges. It’s easy to see that many families can’t pay those costs out of pocket.

When the Pell program began, the maximum grant covered most of a student’s college tuition costs. Today, it covers about a third of the cost of tuition at four-year public schools, which means the program is falling short in improving the lives of millions of Americans.

In the fall of 2021, a quarter of undergraduates in Virginia — 45,842 students at four-year institutions — received Pell Grants worth more than $204 million. On average, they each received $4,458.

When those grants fall short, many students take out loans. That means that as they start their careers, they also start their monthly loan payments. They’re in debt before they earn a dime.

But imagine if that was not the case. Doubling Pell Grants would substantially reduce the amount of money students need to borrow.

Reducing student debt means that when college graduates start building their careers, they’re less burdened by repayment. We already know students who receive Pell Grants have higher debt.

In fact, the recent "Indicators of Higher Education Equity in the United States: 2022 Historical Trend Report" showed students from low-income families and those who received Pell Grants borrowed nearly $44,000 to attend college. Students from higher-income families borrowed only $25,375.

Why? It’s not that the price tag is lower for students who are better off. It’s that they have more resources to pay for it.

Pell Grants can help give lower-income students those resources. They need the support — and we need them. Doubling the amount can help address long-standing educational, social and health care needs that the coronavirus pandemic has devastatingly amplified.

Students from lower-income households are suffering during the pandemic at alarming rates. Some experts fear a “lost-generation of low-income students” — 16 million Americans said they canceled plans to go to college, with families earning less than $75,000 a year nearly twice as likely to opt out.

The United States needs more students with degrees. As we compete in a global economy, the quality and quantity of our workforce matters. It’s in our economic interest as a nation to support more students in advancing their training and skills. The economy is only as competitive as the people in it.

Similarly, it’s in our interest to ensure that higher education and advanced training are accessible to all, not just those whose families can pay for it. At VCU, a third of our students are eligible for Pell Grants.

Sometimes they’re also first-generation college students, or they come from underrepresented communities. They’re smart, determined students. They have the ability to succeed in college, get a degree, and build successful lives and careers — if they can afford to stay in school.

As president of a public research university, I believe in the power of public higher education. But what does it really mean for VCU, or any institution, to be public?

It means being accessible to all of the students who need us — to the people in our communities who can benefit from what we do, and the education we can provide. Pell Grants help make college accessible to all students, so everyone has a chance to achieve the American dream, and get an education that will help them build the lives they want to lead.

That’s the best metric of success, both for the Pell program, and for colleges and universities — when our students succeed. It’s time to double the maximum grant amount, for the sake of our students and our future.