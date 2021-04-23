Michael Schewel column: Virginia's new addiction

Vicenues, in contrast, contribute to social inequity. But our legislators don’t have the gumption to do the right thing.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and others have stated that they seek to choose a casino developer for a new Richmond casino based on “social equity” factors. If social equity is really the chief concern, then the obvious solution is to not build the casino at all.

State-sponsored gambling, in general, involves a transfer of money from poor people to more affluent people, as state and local revenue generation shifts from progressive taxes to regressive gambling tariffs.

In addition, as described by gambling expert Thomas Baber of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine: “Gambling problems tend to be concentrated, though not exclusively, in the most vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, including ethnic minorities, the homeless, the unemployed, the mentally ill, alcohol and drug users, and those who have lower incomes and socioeconomic statuses. Gambling as a solution to social revenue needs faces the risk of turning poverty into misery, even for many who do not themselves gamble at all.”