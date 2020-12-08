Michael T. Gwinn column: Asking too much for too little — State should let VMI conduct investigation

And it wants the initial findings by Dec. 31. The final report would be due by the end of the academic year. This investigation, without any time constraints, would be difficult for even the most experienced investigative team. Performing the investigation under the proposed timeline would absolutely be Herculean.

The $1 million budget pushes the investigation into the realm of the impossible. To conduct an investigation of this magnitude likely would require a team of at least 20 experienced professionals working full time on this investigation alone.

Assuming that their efforts would cost no more than $100 an hour per investigator — which, especially once you consider overhead and travel expenses, is generous to the point of charity — the investigation would burn through the budget by March. To answer the question we started with: $1 million simply will not get the investigation that SCHEV requested.

But it could get us something better. Instead of spending the money on a one-off investigation, the General Assembly should use the money to empower Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins — the interim superintendent — and the Board of Visitors to enact the policy and cultural changes that they already are striving to implement.