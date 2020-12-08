Michael T. Gwinn column: Asking too much for too little — State should let VMI conduct investigation

What can you get for $1 million?
This question lies at the heart of Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent request for an external investigation into Virginia Military Institute’s (VMI) policies and culture. Following coverage in The Washington Post and a series of leadership changes in Lexington, Northam asked the General Assembly to provide $1 million for a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) investigation into his alma mater. The assembly approved the money in November.
As a fellow VMI alum, I was excited at this opportunity to help the institute. I agree with Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William — a 2003 graduate — who recently said “there’s no better place to prepare oneself for a life of service than VMI.”
But VMI’s ethos of self-improvement and growth applies to the institute itself as much as it applies to its cadets and alumni. I saw the recent calls for change as a valuable opportunity to identify VMI’s shortcomings and work to improve them. With the right application of resources, VMI can emerge from this episode better equipped than ever before to produce leaders of courage and empathy for Virginia and the nation at large.
My optimism, however, turned to disappointment once I reviewed the request for proposals circulated by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). SCHEV seeks an investigation that would address every aspect of VMI — from the names of buildings to disciplinary policies to the career outcomes of alumni over the past 40 years — and how every aspect contributes to or detracts from an overall culture of diversity, equity and inclusion.
And it wants the initial findings by Dec. 31. The final report would be due by the end of the academic year. This investigation, without any time constraints, would be difficult for even the most experienced investigative team. Performing the investigation under the proposed timeline would absolutely be Herculean.
The $1 million budget pushes the investigation into the realm of the impossible. To conduct an investigation of this magnitude likely would require a team of at least 20 experienced professionals working full time on this investigation alone.
Assuming that their efforts would cost no more than $100 an hour per investigator — which, especially once you consider overhead and travel expenses, is generous to the point of charity — the investigation would burn through the budget by March. To answer the question we started with: $1 million simply will not get the investigation that SCHEV requested.
But it could get us something better. Instead of spending the money on a one-off investigation, the General Assembly should use the money to empower Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins — the interim superintendent — and the Board of Visitors to enact the policy and cultural changes that they already are striving to implement.
Wins is a qualified leader with a track record of success leading organizations through difficult periods of change and growth. Recent additions to VMI’s Board of Visitors have added leaders with substantial DEI experience to the institute’s most important policymaking body. The board also has created a dedicated committee for DEI.
Instead of inadequately funding an unrealistic investigation, the General Assembly should provide these funds to the Board of Visitors’ DEI committee. This would provide these leaders the resources needed to perform the important work ahead of them.
This investment would send a clear message on the General Assembly’s priorities not only for VMI but for Virginia’s other higher education institutions. An investment in VMI’s current leadership would pay huge dividends as the institute continues its nearly 200-year tradition of producing courageous and empathetic military, business and community leaders.
Michael T. Gwinn of Reston is a 2012 graduate of VMI, a veteran and a practicing Virginia attorney. Contact him at: MTGOPED@mail.com