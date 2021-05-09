Michel B. Aboutanos column: We all have a role in preventing violence and healing trauma in Richmond

The combined stresses of a dangerous pandemic, isolation in lockdown, lost jobs, closed schools and civil unrest as the nation reckons with racial injustice have pushed many Richmonders past the breaking point to violence in our streets and homes. The fact is, this year and every year, violence never is a simple problem with a single cause. It’s the terrible result of many complex causes. And so, violence requires a holistic response.

We have answered the challenge in the most difficult and demanding conditions, and stood with our communities as first responders, healers and caregivers. However, our work as health care specialists in trauma is about more than treating injuries. Yes, come to us when emergency care and lifesaving treatment is needed. But we also are coming to you. The VCU Health Trauma Center and Injury & Violence Prevention Program work to reduce and prevent violence and trauma in all their forms. That work begins in our communities.