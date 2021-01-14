Mike Anderson column: Supporting local small businesses to keep them afloat in the new year

As Jackson & James, my small business, planned for 2020, we had high hopes for our third year in business. We were hitting our stride, zeroing in on our selection to meet demands, growing our customer base and learning from our mistakes. Then, like most small businesses, we were thrown a curveball with COVID-19.

We felt it was our duty, and in everyone’s best interest, to close our doors for several months to help flatten the curve. We were lucky that we already had an online store in place, but our primary revenue source always has been from in-store purchases.

From the very beginning, we built Jackson & James as a place where you would feel welcome, whether it was your first or 14th time shopping; where you could see and feel the quality of the fabrics; where you could learn about the makers who handcrafted your denim. In short, we thrive when customers come into our store. So much of what makes us Jackson & James is lost on a website. We chose to open our store in Scott’s Addition, which always has been a draw for both locals and out-of-towners, thanks to the amazing restaurants, breweries and entertainment spots. But most of the natural foot traffic from people spending an afternoon in the neighborhood is gone, meaning much of our business dried up, too.