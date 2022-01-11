Mike Cherry column: Formerly incarcerated Virginians served their time. Restore their right to vote

Research shows that returning citizens who vote are less likely to return to criminal activity and more likely to make a positive impact in their communities — making them safer for everyone. In fact, the International Association of Chiefs of Police long has recognized civil rights restoration upon completion of a sentence as an important element of successful re-entry into the community.

It is likely we may know some of these returning citizens. They are veterans, entrepreneurs, nonprofit founders, mothers, fathers, pastors, businesspeople — they come from all walks of life. They are people who made a mistake, rehabilitated their lives, and now are looking to be fully engaged in their communities and the civic process. They are people looking for a second chance. As a police chaplain and pastor, I believe in being smart on crime, I believe in redemption and I believe in second chances.