Mike Cherry column: Formerly incarcerated Virginians served their time. Restore their right to vote

One of the things I am sure of is that the American electoral process is the envy of the free world. The idea that individuals have a right to choose the people who represent them is a beacon of freedom. Nothing centers that more than the principle of one person, one vote.
But Virginia is one of only two states that constitutionally takes away people’s ability to vote forever if they have been convicted of a felony, unless a governor restores that right. This has led to approximately 250,000 Virginians being ineligible to vote.
The punishment issued by a court is in direct response to the crime. When that punishment is complete, the rights and privileges lost during the period of incarceration should be restored when that sentence ends. If the crime does not mandate a life sentence through the court, why should the law allow the continued punishment of formerly incarcerated people by not giving them back their rights?
Restoring voting rights doesn’t advantage any particular party. Over the years, both Republican and Democratic governors have used their authority to restore rights to thousands of returning citizens. But the process is cumbersome and expensive, putting it out of reach for many returning citizens. Additionally, future governors could eliminate the restoration policies that currently exist. Depending solely on executive action is not a lasting solution.
Research shows that returning citizens who vote are less likely to return to criminal activity and more likely to make a positive impact in their communities — making them safer for everyone. In fact, the International Association of Chiefs of Police long has recognized civil rights restoration upon completion of a sentence as an important element of successful re-entry into the community.
It is likely we may know some of these returning citizens. They are veterans, entrepreneurs, nonprofit founders, mothers, fathers, pastors, businesspeople — they come from all walks of life. They are people who made a mistake, rehabilitated their lives, and now are looking to be fully engaged in their communities and the civic process. They are people looking for a second chance. As a police chaplain and pastor, I believe in being smart on crime, I believe in redemption and I believe in second chances.
In March 2021, the General Assembly approved a constitutional amendment that creates a fundamental right to vote for all citizens in Virginia age 18 and older who are not currently serving time for a felony conviction. Now members of the legislature must vote to pass the exact same amendment one more time before it can go to the final and most important step: being placed on the 2022 ballot so Virginia voters can decide. A right that is so central to who we are as a country should be in the hands of the people, not in the hands of the government.
Those who know me know that I care most about faith, family, safety and freedom, and the right to vote is one of the things that makes us most free. Virginia needs to join the growing list of governors, legislatures and voters in both red and blue states who have taken steps to restore voting rights to people who have served their time. Virginia should enshrine this fundamental right to vote into the constitution, providing a safeguard that ensures thousands of Virginians are restored as full citizens. We must act now. Restoring the right to vote that the constitution freely gives should be simple and automatic for returning citizens so that they may fully rejoin civic society.
Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, represents the 66th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. He is an educator, a veteran and a pastor. Contact him at: DelMCherry@house.virginia.gov