Mike Leonard and David Sikorski column: Stop Omega Protein's outsized impact on the Chesapeake Bay

By Mike Leonard and David Sikorski

For the second time in less than a month, Omega Protein — an industrial menhaden harvester — has littered the beaches along Virginia’s Eastern Shore, wasting thousands of this important forage fish in the Atlantic Ocean. This latest mishap also killed hundreds of large red drum, a popular sportfish, that became entangled in the operation’s net as bycatch.

Preliminary counts reported to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission indicate that as much as 12,000 pounds of 30- to 50-pound redfish were cleaned up on the water and along nearby beaches. Given red drum biology, it is highly likely those big, mature fish were in the Chesapeake Bay, and had targeted a menhaden school to build up energy for reproducing the next generation of this popular game fish.

Canadian-owned Omega Protein acknowledged that its contractor, Ocean Harvesters (based in Reedville), was responsible for the July 25 mishap that resulted in dead fish washing up on the beaches of Pickett’s Harbor, Kiptopeke State Park and Sunset Beach. The company also accepted responsibility for a July 5 net failure that spilled thousands of dead menhaden along Silver Beach, another popular vacation destination about 15 miles to the north.

These net spills are yet another reminder: A broad coalition of local, regional and national recreational fishing and boating groups — including our organizations, the Coastal Conservation Association and the American Sportfishing Association — made a request to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Stop the use of industrial purse seine gear in a major portion of the Chesapeake Bay “until science demonstrates” that it will not negatively affect the estuary’s ecosystem.

A purse seine is defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a “large wall of netting deployed around an entire area or school of fish”. Virginia’s stoppage of the use of this gear in the bay would bring consistency with Maryland’s prohibition, enacted nearly a century ago.

These latest net spills aren’t the first time Omega Protein has proven to be a bad corporate neighbor in the Chesapeake Bay. In September 2021, the company’s nets tore on two separate incidents, forcing it to dump more than 400,000 dead menhaden into Hampton Roads waters.

In December 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce found Virginia to be out of compliance after Omega Protein knowingly violated the Chesapeake Bay harvest cap (51,000 metric tons) on menhaden. This was a cautionary, coastwide limit agreed to by fishery managers.

Moreover, Cooke Inc., the parent company of Omega Protein, has paid nearly $13 million in penalties for violations related to the environment, safety, government contracting and finances, according to a report from Good Jobs First, a group focused on corporate and government accountability in economic development.

In response to the 2021 net spills, the VMRC Menhaden Management Advisory Committee considered the development of a buffer, or area closure. This would minimize the possibility of snagging large purse seine nets in nearshore shallow waters, while also providing protection for recreational species that frequent nearshore habitats.

Unfortunately, the proposal did not move forward because it was opposed by an Omega Protein representative who cited net spills as a rare, infrequent event not in need of a solution. This year’s spills have shown that these occurrences are not as rare as previously thought.

All eyes are on Virginia’s fisheries managers and leadership in Richmond to curb this wasteful action. The publicly held resources of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as the sportfishing, boating and tourism economy, deserve more than promises from an international fisheries juggernaut.